OL Analyst Excited To See The Best Of Jalen Mayfield, Andrew Stueber In 2020

With four starting offensive lineman from last year’s Michigan team selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Wolverines certainly have their hands full trying to replace their production this season.

The only returning starter from last year’s offensive line is redshirt sophomore right tackle Jaylen Mayfield. There has been a lot of praise for the third year player; Mayfield was even named the best U-M player heading into the 2020 season by the Wolverine Digest staff.

“I wanted to know if they would possibly move him to left tackle,” said former right tackle Rueben Riley, a frequent guest on WTKA sports talk radio. “I think he has that type of talent. He has that ability, skill, and agility to move with your best pass rushers, so the sky's the limit for that guy. I just want to keep seeing him evolve and become elite. He’s going to be a first-round pick.”

Mayfield is expected to stay put at right tackle, and that won't hurt his draft stock.

“I know there are a couple of guys that were among the top 20 [picks] as right tackles, but I think they probably got picked in the first round for their ability to probably play either tackle spot,” Riley said. “Just having that ambidextrousness of being able to play left tackle or right tackle is important.

"But if he finishes his career at Michigan off as a right tackle, I don’t think that would be a mark on him or a stain on him, as far as he would go lower in the draft because of it."

Riley also believes that the experience Mayfield earned starting 13 games at right tackle last season will help him out greatly this year.

“That experience is tremendous, you can actually slow your heart rate down a little bit,” Riley said. “You now know what to expect and anticipate. A lot of times you are probably playing a guy for the second time, so there is some familiarity with what he’s good at and scheme wise of what the opponent likes to do.

“I would say from the first year to the second year as a starter the game slows down for you. You can now react a little bit faster because you have been there and done that and haven’t just seen it on film [but seen it live]. It allows you to play the game within the game and start studying his stance and his tendencies and dive a little deeper into your craft.”

Andrew Stueber is another Wolverine offensive lineman Michigan hopes will step up and play well this season. After playing two seasons at right tackle and starting two games for Michigan in 2018, Stueber tore his ACL in training camp and missed the entire 2019 season. With Mayfield seemingly solidified as the starting right tackle, Stueber is now attempting to move from tackle to a guard spot.

Riley, a natural guard, was forced to move to right tackle due to a surplus of injuries at the position, starting 20 of 28 games on the outside.

“First and foremost he is 6-7, so he’s got to play with a very low pad level at that guard position from the standpoint of [the action] happens right away,” Riley said. “At tackle, you can have a little more patience because pass rushing you usually don’t make contact until your third or fourth tick, but as a guard that action is right away whether you have a three technique on your outside shoulder, a head up two, or a two eye on your inside shoulder.

“I think for him it’s going to be important that he can move and pull because Michigan likes to do that. He’s got to be able to get out on the perimeter and be able to drop his hips and sustain a block out there.

“Playing guard is going to ask him to do some things mobility wise that maybe a tackle wouldn’t have to do, but he’s still going to be more of a wrestler in there with those defensive tackles and nose guards. Just being a guy as tall as he is at 6-7 it’s going to be important that he can bend and move well.”

With still two years of eligibility left after sitting out an entire season, Riley believes that Stueber will be energized to try and win a starting guard spot.

“I think you will see a sense of urgency from Stueber, and he knows that he has a second chance to make a first impression,” Riley said. “He gets to now show them that he belongs there on that starting offensive line, as a guard. You should see a guy flying around and playing as if he knows that this is his last chance as far as really getting an opportunity to get somewhere and stick.

“But at the same point in time he knows he’s at Michigan, and there is somebody behind him ready to take your spot. So, hopefully, he can create enough distance where he is the clear cut winner when it’s time to name a starting five.”