Michigan Hosts Top-Ranked 2022 Massachusetts Prospect

After signing former Everett (Mass.) High wide receiver Mike Sainristil in the 2019 class, Michigan has kept a close eye on recruits coming out of the school. Coming up in the 2022 class, wide receiver Ismael Zamor landed an offer from U-M back in December of 2018 and recently took a trip to Michigan’s campus.

As part of the Legacy East 7-on-7 travel team, Zamor visited Ann Arbor at the beginning of March with his teammates for a Junior Day event.

“This was my second year visiting,” Zamor told Wolverine Digest. “We walked through the facilities and Coach [Jim] Harbaugh spoke to us, then we visited the Big House.”

During the visit, the Michigan staff shared several important messages with the recruits.

“Coach Harbaugh and Coach [Don] Brown, they spoke to me about how education is important and what the requirements are to get into Michigan,” Zamor said.

Standing at 6-1 and 180 pounds, Zamor is already listed as a three-star prospect on 247Sports.com and is the No. 1 player in the state of Massachusetts for the 2022 class. With other offers from Syracuse, Massachusetts and Howard, Zamor touched on what he likes regarding the Wolverines program.

“They’re a winning program,” Zamor said. “I love to win. Coach Harbaugh loves his players, and it shows he’s all in.”

With Sainristil in Ann Arbor, Zamor has had an inside look at what life would be like as a football player at Michigan.

“He loves it up there,” Zamor said. “They work hard up there and make him feel loved.”

Zamor mentioned that he has had numerous conversations with Coach Brown, who has become a frequent face at the Everett over the past few years. But it was Harbaugh who initially doled out the offer to the talented sophomore prospect.

“I was very surprised,” Zamor said. “I didn’t know it was coming. Coach Harbaugh was in visiting the school because Mike Sainristil committed to Michigan.”

As of late, Zamor reports a lot of interest from Stanford, Penn State, Ohio State and Northwestern. Given how spread out those programs are, Zamor is not too concerned with distance in his recruitment and is focusing more on his relationship with his future coaches.

“It’s about where I feel wanted, where I feel love and where I think fits me best as a student athlete,” Zamor said.

Last year, Zamor snagged 11 touchdowns as a sophomore and is anxious for his junior campaign to roll around for an opportunity to out-perform his touchdown total from last season.

“I’m a physical receiver,” Zamor said. “I run good routes, clean in and out of my breaks. I have great hands.”

Though it is early for rankings in the 2022 class, Zamor checks in as the No. 56 wide receiver in the country.

