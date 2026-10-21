Michigan NFL Stock Report: Wolverines Look Improved in the Trenches

The Michigan Wolverines ended their losing skid this past weekend, turning a goose egg in the first half into a 21-18 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. For the most part, that bodes well for the draft prospects on Michigan's roster, some of which will end up as top-100 picks if they continue to perform up to the standard over the remainder of the season.

As with any contest involving Michigan, NFL teams undoubtedly had multiple sets of eyes monitoring the individual performances.

John Henry Daley (EDGE) - Stock Up

Michigan defensive end John Henry Daley (90) sacks Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht (3) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the second consecutive edition of the Michigan NFL Stock Report, pass rusher John Henry Daley appears on an upward trajectory. According to Pro Football Focus, the Utah transfer delivered his highest pressure total against a Big Ten opponent this season (three), including a sack of Penn State signal-caller Rocco Becht.

On the season, Daley leads the Wolverines in total pressures (15, per PFF), tackles for loss (six), and sacks (four). He probably won't match his gaudy numbers from his final season at Utah (51 pressures, 17.5 TFLs, and 11.5 sacks), but Daley has held up well against a higher level of competition.

Jordan Marshall (RB) - Stock Down

Oct 17, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan's decision to bench starting quarterback Bryce Underwood for freshman Tommy Carr narratively overshadowed much of what happened to the offense last Saturday. That included running back Jordan Marshall's performance, which again exhibited some of the issues that landed him in the stock-down category a week ago.

Against Penn State, Marshall averaged just 2.79 yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. That figure represents his lowest such mark since Week 2 and his second straight outing with a clip below 3 yards after contact. Marshall also continues to barely out-snap freshman Savion Hiter, a situation worth monitoring over the rest of the season.

Blake Frazier (OT) - Stock Up

Michigan offensive lineman Blake Frazier (77) celebrates 17-10 win over Oklahoma at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right tackle Blake Frazier found himself in the stock-down category in the last stock report, but he delivered a much better performance against Penn State than he did against Minnesota. According to Pro Football Focus, Frazier did not allow a single pressure on any of his 22 passing plays.

Frazier's inconsistencies remain a concern from an NFL perspective, though he still has the back half of the season to iron out those wrinkles. Alternatively, if he could stay in college for another season before declaring for the draft. Regardless, the progress coming out of Michigan's bye week looks positive.

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