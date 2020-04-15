Michigan Offers Top 2023 Defensive End Recruit Keldrick Faulk

With a lot of time to break down tape, the Michigan staff is delving into the 2023 class and is hoping to get in early on big time Highland Home (Ala.) High defensive end Keldrick Faulk. Michigan extended an offer to the rising prospect yesterday, marking his 12 Division I scholarship already.

Standing at 6-5 and 230 pounds, Faulk has a big frame for a freshman and moves well at that size. Faulk says his strength often catches opposing blockers off guard, and he uses his quickness and speed off the edge to blow past tackles in pass protection. On account of those traits, Faulk shows a high ceiling, and many top-flight programs are looking to tap that potential.

Right now, Faulk holds offers from schools such as Alabama, Florida, LSU, Penn State and South Carolina, among others. The Wolverines are the most recent school to enter that group, and the 2023 prospect was excited to pick up an offer from U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua.

“Once I got the offer, I was excited,” Faulk told Wolverine Digest. “When I found out, I was smiling.”

Faulk quickly shared the news with his younger brother, and the two celebrated the news. During that timeframe, Faulk could tell that he liked Nua and could relate to him already.

Since Faulk lives down South, he admittedly does not have an expansive knowledge about the U-M program, but he has visited the state of Michigan before for one of his brother’s basketball tournaments.

“I have always been a Bama fan, but I have watched a defensive end from there— Rashan Gary,” Faulk said. “It wasn’t cold when I went, but it is a really great place full of really cool people. I felt pretty comfortable being there.”

Moving forward, Faulk is going to study the Michigan program to get a better feel for the school and says he is interested in taking a visit to U-M’s campus. Faulk has already taken trips to Alabama and Florida, so he will have those stops to compare to Ann Arbor if that visit comes to fruition.

“When I went to Bama, I was already excited because that’s the team I always watched growing up,” Faulk said. “I got a chance to see what players see every day. The same day I got the Bama offer. When I hit back home, I already had people celebrating with me. Bama was most definitely one of the top visits I have been on.”

Growing up as a Crimson Tide fan, Faulk was understandably elated to pick up an offer from Alabama, but Florida is another school that holds his interest.

“With Florida, I went for a camp but still went and took a short tour of the facilities,” Faulk said. “When I saw and felt going there was amazing. They are really cool people, and they love what they do.”

At this stage, Faulk is still doing his research on his many different college options, but the 2023 defensive end recruit has an idea of what he is looking for at the next level.

“I want to go somewhere where I can not only play football but get the education I need to be successful in life,” Faulk said. “Without an education, there is basically nothing you can do to get a job, but I still have dreams of the NFL.”

Faulk mentions that he is skilled with electronics and enjoys working with cars, so a major related to those fields could be in store down the line.

Michigan is hoping to get in early with one of the top 2023 recruits in the country in Keldrick Faulk. Do you think defensive line coach Shaun Nua can pull Faulk out of his home state? Let us know!