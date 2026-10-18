Michigan QB Tommy Carr Speaks On Bryce Underwood After Taking His Spot 

After a scoreless first half and two interceptions in Saturday’s game against Penn State, Michigan benched Bryce Underwood for Tommy Carr. The freshman took over the Michigan offense coming out of the break, leading the Wolverines to a 21-18 victory over the Nittany Lions in The Big House.

Carr looked calm and composed as he took over the Maize and Blue offense, finishing the day 5-for-7 through the air, while also rushing for 36 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Underwood was 5-for-11 with 43 yards and two picks in 30 minutes of action.

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr (14) runs against Penn State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This was not a situation Michigan fans thought they'd see coming into the year with a true freshman beating out the former No. 1 overall recruit in the country.

After the game, Carr spoke on taking over for Underwood and gave him praise as a leader.

“Me and him (Underwood) are good friends; he is going to continue to be a leader no matter what,” Carr said. “He is a captain on this team for a reason. He is going to continue to be a leader for this team. We will see whatever the coaches say, but I am just going to keep doing what I’m doing.”

To Underwood’s credit, he was being positive on the sideline after being benched.

After Carr scored his rushing touchdown, Underwood ran on the field to celebrate with him. That is important for the Michigan locker room, still trying to redeem its season; the Wolverines don’t need any unwarranted drama in the locker room.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham also gave Underwood high praise for how he handled the situation.

“He couldn’t have handled it any better,” Whittingham said. “He was out there helping Tommy and talking to him between series. I love Bryce Underwood; he is a stand-up guy, he is competitive, he has a ton of want to and he’s got such a great personality, just a pleasant guy to be around.”

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham talks to defensive end Tariq Boney (41) before the second half against Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So What Happens Next

For the first time in weeks, the Michigan offense had juice when Carr entered the game. If you are the Wolverines, you have to see what he can do now.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) watches a play against Penn State from the sideline during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UofM has a big game next weekend, hosting last year’s national champions Indiana at noon in The Big House.

Carr hasn’t been named the starter for the biggest game of the year to date, but I can guarantee Michigan fans will not be happy if Underwood takes the first snap on Saturday.

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