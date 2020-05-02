WolverineDigest
Michigan Makes Top Group For Trio Of 2021 Prospects

Eric Rutter

With the No. 10 class in the country according to 247Sports.com, Michigan is still looking for a safety to add in the 2021 class. Along that same line, U-M has kept a continuous line of contact with Canonsburg (Pa.) Peters Township four-star safety Donovan McMillon, who is ranked as the No. 8 player at his position in the country.

With a whopping 50 offers to his name, McMillon reduced that number by a considerable amount on Friday night when he released his top 10 schools.

Mentioning that these “10 schools have a legitimate” shot in his recruitment going forward, McMillon listed Michigan along with Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Penn State, Oregon, Florida, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech and Arizona State.

Last fall, McMillon took visits to Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Purdue, but his recruitment absolutely exploded over the offseason. Over the past several months, McMillon has landed offers at a rapid pace, but U-M cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich and safeties coach Bob Shoop have done their part to keep the Wolverines in the mix.

Also on Friday, Bolingbrooks (Ill.) High three-star linebacker Tyler McLaurin announced a top five group, and Michigan was part of the group along with Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas Tech and Iowa State.

At 6-2 and 210 pounds, McLaurin projects as an outside linebacker, and he is listed as the No. 26 player in the country at his position. Michigan has been rising with McLaurin lately after landing a U-M offer in January and then visiting campus a couple months later.

Right now, Michigan only has Casey Phinney committed at the linebacker position, but his frame, strength and downhill playing style lend well to playing inside linebacker, so U-M is still looking for players to slot on the outside.

Before McMillon and McLaurin’s announcements, Bethesda (Md.) Choate Rosemary Hall three-star offensive lineman Tristan Bounds started the day off with his top eight. Michigan, as expected, was part of the group.

Bounds, who stands at nearly 6-8 and 285 pounds, has stressed to Wolverine Digest that he is taking the academic portion of his college decision just as seriously as the athletic portion. That said, Michigan was joined by Boston College, Maryland, Texas, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Notre Dame in his top group.

However, Michigan is in as good of shape as anybody as the Wolverines have already locked up an official visit, which is set for June 19-21. U-M is set to host a strong crop of both current targets and commits over the course of the weekend.

Right now, the Wolverines have players committed at offensive tackle, offensive guard and center but just one apiece, so U-M would be well served to add at least another prospect at both tackle and guard.

Friday was a good day for the Wolverines as a trio of coveted prospects placed Michigan into their top groups. Did any of these players come as a surprise? Which do you feel the best about U-M landing? Let us know! 

