Michigan Offensive Line Target Tristan Bounds Sets Official Visit To U-M

Since the Michigan football staff has reeled in two 2021 commits on the offensive line so far, the Wolverines have shortened their list of targets to include Bethesda (Md.) Choate Rosemary Hall three-star Tristan Bounds.

Shortly after getting off the phone with U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive line coach Ed Warriner, Bounds spoke with Wolverine Digest about the Michigan program and what stands out to the 6-8, 283-pound lineman at this point.

“I love what Coach Harbaugh’s message is about how the guys are truly student athletes,” Bounds said. “The success of their program speaks for itself. They are a powerhouse in college football. Playing in the Big House would be crazy. It fits a lot of people.”

Since the coronavirus has altered high school and college schedules across the country, Bounds has had ample time lately to bond with the coaches who are recruiting him, which is an important hurdle to clear for the strong, mobile and punishing blocker.

“Right now, it’s a tough time for everybody, but it’s giving me an opportunity to build some good relationships with college coaches,” Bounds said. “I was talking to Coach Harbaugh and Coach Warriner today. I talk to Coach Warriner almost every day and Coach [Grant] Newsome as well.”

Later this month, Bounds was scheduled to visit Ann Arbor for Michigan’s spring game, but that event had to be cancelled. Bounds was also slated to take trips to Wake Forest, NC State, Duke and Virginia Tech, all visits that have had to be postponed as of late.

One commonality between each of those schools is the academic profile of the college. Though many recruits tout academics as a deciding factor in their collegiate decision, Bounds is determined to eventually attend a sound scholastic university.

“For me, a school has to be good academically to really consider going there,” Bounds said. “I guarantee you won’t see me commit to a school that isn’t a great academic fit as well as athletic.”

At the moment, Bounds is looking to major in Business and Finance when he gets to college.

“Academics is the most important thing,” Bounds reaffirmed. “I want a place with a good culture and good family values. Family is super important to me, so wherever I am going to be for the next four or five years is going to be like my new family. I want great culture. From a football standpoint I want somewhere that is going to develop me to be prepared to play at the next level if that’s what God has planned for me.”

According to Bounds, those aspects will form the basis for his eventual commitment, but he has over 20 offers to sort through at the time, so that decision is not set for the immediate future.

“I’ve kind of started to try to cut down my list just to make it more manageable for myself,” Bounds said. “God has blessed me with a ton of opportunities, but you can only go to one school.”

Currently, Bounds, who checks in as Connecticut’s No. 3 prospect according to 247Sports.com, is hearing the most from Michigan, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt. Of those schools, Bounds is certain that he will take an official visit to the Wolverines’ campus.

“I was on the phone with the coaches today and scheduled my official for later in June if that is able to happen,” Bounds said. “Hopefully all goes well and everything gets opened back up, and if so I will take it June 19th through the 21st.”

Last season, Bounds looked to visit Michigan during the fall, but his high school also plays games on Saturdays, so that potential visit never came to fruition.

From an athletic standpoint, Bounds has stayed busy during the quarantine by completing the workouts assigned to him by his personal trainer, a regimen that includes bodyweight exercises in addition to implementing weight training with the tools at his disposal. This has helped for the long, physically imposing lineman to stay in shape during these trying times.

“I think my biggest strength is just my athleticism,” Bounds said “I am able to move my feet well and cover guys up. My length as well, when I get to a spot I have really long arms and it’s tough to beat me. I think I play really aggressive. I’m violent and nasty, which are important things.

“I think that’s what separates me apart from a lot of other people,” Bounds said. “There are tons of guys that are more athletic or longer than I am, but… I would argue I am the most violent football player that I know. It is important for me that it is that way.”

This mindset has pushed Bounds to this point in his high school career, and the menacing blocker is looking to build on these traits as he prepares for his senior season.

Michigan offered offensive lineman Tristan Bounds on Jan. 25, and the massive blocker has since risen to the point of a top prospect on the Wolverines’ board. Given his regular communication with the U-M staff, how do you expect his recruitment to end up? Is he bound to wind up in Ann Arbor? Let us know!