Setting The Stage: Michigan State Faces No. 13 Michigan

Eric Rutter

With the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line, No. 13 Michigan hosts the 0-1 Michigan State Spartans program for a Noon kickoff.

Michigan enters the contest winning three of the last four meetings, and U-M also pieced together a comfortable 5-point victory last weekend over then-No. 21 Minnesota. At the same time, MSU coughed up seven turnovers to the Scarlet Knights in a losing effort.

But as is true with many battles for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in the past, U-M will need to play a complete game in order to finish the matchup with a W.

Rivalry Recap: MSU holds a 6-4 edge over the last 10 years.

Recruiting Visits

Coming all the way from California, four-star U-M wide receiver commits Xavier Worthy and Cristian Dixon are in Ann Arbor for the Michigan - Michigan State game. Neither commit has been on campus before, so this weekend will help them see the sights and locations they've viewed via virtual tours before. 

While Dixon has maintained that he's a solid commit to Michigan, he's expressed the interest to visit campus in the past.

"I definitely talk to those guys all the time, definitely one of my better relationships with coaches,” Dixon said in May before he committed. “It just feels right. I have a good feel. I haven’t visited yet, but I have seen the facilities. I know Coach [Jim] Harbaugh knows what it takes to win.”

Now that Dixon and Worthy are on campus, the two West coast pledges will have a better understanding of what their future holds. 

Betting Lines

Although the spread opened up near 24 points, Bovada.Lv currently has the line set at 21.5 points, which means it's worked back quite a bit, perhaps because Minnesota had such a poor showing against Maryland on Friday.

Spread

While Michigan is a prohibitive favorite, the line may move further towards kickoff. However, U-M did cover the spread last weekend.

Weather

Ann Arbor should be 48* and sunny for much of the day according to Weather.com. The evening should dip down to 43* with a 5% chance of rain, but that should have no impact on the game.

Hype Video

Luke D'Mello is a surgeon with the video editing tools. As he's known to do, D'Mello dropped a new cut-up with the Michigan-MSU battle on the brim of boiling over.

What do you think will be the outcome? How do you think Michigan will fare? Let us know!

