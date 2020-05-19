Cristian Dixon Talks Strong Relationship With Michigan

After picking up an offer from Michigan in January, 2021 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver Cristian Dixon has shot up the Wolverines’ board as of late, and he is one of the school’s top targets on offense overall.

After accruing 35 receptions for 611 receiving yards and six touchdowns in an offense filled with talented weapons, Dixon is in line for an even more prolific senior campaign.

“I’m not just preparing for the season but preparing for college because I am leaving December, and I am going to be an early enrollee,” Dixon told Wolverine Digest. “So, really I’m just grinding and preparing for college to play there.”

With nearly 20 offers and an offer sheet filled with schools such as LSU, Oregon, Nebraska and Cal, Dixon is a coveted prospect in this recruiting cycle. But in terms of his relationship with the Michigan coaching staff, Dixon spoke about how close to the U-M coaches in comparison to other schools.

“I definitely talk to those guys all the time, definitely one of my better relationships with coaches,” Dixon said. “It just feels right. I have a good feel. I haven’t visited yet, but I have seen the facilities. I know Coach [Jim] Harbaugh knows what it takes to win.”

In addition to the recruiting pitch applied by the Wolverines’ staff, Dixon also hears a lot from one of his friends, Darion Green-Warren. Currently a freshman at U-M, Green-Warren attended Mater Dei early in his high school career, so he and Dixon have discussed what life is like for the talented defensive back in Ann Arbor.

“Darion definitely pushes the issue with the culture really changing,” Dixon said. “They are trying to win against Ohio State. I know that’s a really big goal of theirs. I have a really good feel of Michigan, really.”

After a strong junior campaign, Dixon is driven to produce at an even high level this coming season. In order to make that goal a reality, the No. 29 wide receiver in the country according to 247Sports.com is busy adding elements to his physical profile while continuing to study the finer points of the wide receiver position.

“Speed,” Dixon said as an area of focus. “Getting faster and stronger and mentally sound, trying to build my mental. Route running, I’ve been working on route running a lot with some tougher routes, releases and improving every element of my game, really. I feel like I’m not perfect in any way because no one is, but just trying to elevate my game ultimately.”

From a developmental standpoint, 247Sports.com mountain region recruiting analyst Blair Angulo broke down Dixon’s game and touched on his strong points before offering a couple areas of improvement after his sophomore season.

“Athletic build with length,” Angulo said. “Highly projectable frame to add size without sacrificing fluidity. Dynamic pass-catcher and down-field threat. Major nuisance on the outside. Physicality to overmatch defensive backs and technical enough to be a weapon over the middle. Short strider who is still refining technique, but has major potential. Decent top-end speed. Needs to get out of breaks quicker to become more consistent. Potential multi-year starter at the Power Five level and upside as NFL Draft Day 2 selection.”

However, Dixon has improved mightily since that time and now stands at 6-3 and 195 pounds, and the talented prospect has worked hard to become a downfield when necessary in addition to his fit as a possession receiver. Dixon has the speed to fly past safeties but also the footwork and hand speed to win matchups off the line of scrimmage with a technically sound release. Given the rate of improvement from his sophomore to junior years, Dixon’s senior season will be one to watch.

