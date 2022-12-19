Hunter Dickinson Goes In On Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson is known for being one of the top centers in all of college basketball, but he's also known for not being one to bite his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind. Whether it be the topic of NIL, or how he views his status as the "villain" when playing on the road, you can always count on Dickinson to provide some good soundbites.

During a recent appearance on the Roundball Podcast, Dickinson certainly didn't hold back when it came to the topic of Michigan State. In the clip below, you'll see why:

"They're belittled so much by us that, you know, they just get an ounce of success and they just run with it," Dickson said. "Like, they had one good season in football...ran with it. They were the third team in...the Big Ten is split up into two different sections...and they were the third team in one of them. You would have thought they made the college football playoff. We just...I think it's honestly Michigan fans fault because we belittle them so much. Like, we're just so much better than them in everything. You only go to Michigan State if you don't get into Michigan."

If you're a Michigan fan, you probably love - and agree with - every single word that Hunter Dickinson said on that podcast. If you're on the other side of the heated rivalry, Dickinson's comments have probably caused the inferiority complex to kick into overdrive, and the little brother anger is pouring out of you like crazy.

Is the Michigan vs Michigan State rivalry the most intense rivalry in all of college sports? Given the way this year has gone, you can certainly make a strong argument that it belongs in that top spot.