Michigan A Major Player For Stanford Grad Transfer Michael Williams

Brandon Brown

Senior defensive tackle Michael Williams has spent four years at Stanford but he's ready for a change of scenery. The 6-2, 290-pounder redshirted in 2016 but then became a regular along the defensive line for the Cardinal and ultimately finished his career out west as a two-year starter. 

Now, a graduate transfer who will be immediately eligible in 2020, Williams is ready to suit up for a new program and Michigan end up being the spot. Before he rules Michigan out or decided to move forward with them, he'll have a sit down with a couple coaches.

"Coach [Shaun] Nua and Coach [Jim] Harbaugh are coming out to see me," Williams said. "They're going to fly out to me after the bowl game to talk and see if we mesh with each other. We've only talked once but we agreed to talk more after the holiday season and their bowl game."

Even before meeting with the coaches, Williams already has a pretty idea about Michigan as a school and a program.

"I know it's a very well-connected school," Williams said. "I've also heard stories about Harbaugh as a coach. I feel like I know a decent amount but in-person visits will be the most important for me."

With those in-person meetings right around the corner, Williams knows what he's looking for and is excited to see if Michigan checks his boxes.

"I need to see the connections," he said. "I want to know how I will be used and see which program I can get into. Also I need to see how I mesh with Coach Nua."

Williams is also considering SMU, Vanderbilt and Rice, which would seem to indicate that Michigan is in the driver's seat, especially in terms of football. Williams is very serious about his academics, though, so that fit is going to be big for him. As Williams said, if Nua does a good job with him, there's a good chance he'll be in Ann Arbor next fall. I've spent a decent amount of time with Nua — there's no way he doesn't impress Williams in a big way.

Listen: Discussing Dan Dierdorf's Surprising Comments Surrounding Michigan's Bowl Game

Brandon Brown

When a quintessential Michigan Man declares a moral victory as a positive heading into the offseason, you've got a problem.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/30/19

Steve Deace

I strip my soul bare in this video, that's a little bit longer than most. But that's what it takes to explain why I'm a frustrated Michigan football fananalyst.

Video: Catching Up With Cameron McGrone And Joe Milton In Orlando

Brandon Brown

Redshirt freshmen Cameron McGrone and Joe Milton stopped by to talk with the media on Monday morning while at an amusement park.

Michigan Football Hopes Decade To Forget Doesn't Repeat

MichaelSpath

As we prepare to flip the calendar into a new decade of Michigan football, one is left hoping, praying that better days lie ahead after the program's worst 10-year span in school history.

Video: Ben Bredeson On Alabama's Defensive Line

Brandon Brown

Ben Bredeson knows that Alabama will provide perhaps the toughest challenge of any team this year.

Video: Josh Gattis Talks Alabama Defense

Brandon Brown

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis knows that he'll have his hands full against Alabama's defense.

Questions We're Asking: Is A Close Bowl Loss Good Enough For Michigan?

MichaelSpath

In this week's Sunday column, we look ahead to the Michigan bowl game, talk Don Brown and preview next weekend's hoops showdown with Michigan State.

Michigan Completes Non-Conference Schedule: Here's What We Learned

Steve Deace

With the non-conference portion of the schedule now complete, we've got a decent scouting report on Michigan basketball's strengths and weaknesses heading into the grind of Big Ten play.

Video: Brandon Johns Jr. Talks His Game, Isaiah Livers' Game

Brandon Brown

Brandon Johns Jr. started for the first time in his young career in the absence of Isaiah Livers and performed well.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Beats Up On UMass-Lowell

Brandon Brown

Michigan dominated another non-conference foe and can now focus on the upcoming Big Ten season.