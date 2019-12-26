How Optimistic Are Michigan Fans About The Bowl Game?

Alabama has been the gold standard in college football for the better part of a decade and everyone knows it — including Michigan and its fans. Depending on how dark your maize and blue goggles are probably determines what you think is going to happen next Wednesday. A few fans went on record to express their level of concern/confidence about the Citrus Bowl matchup against the Crimson Tide by answering a simple, open-ended question...

Can Michigan beat Alabama?

Fan No. 1

"To be honest, I am not very sure. That's partially due to me being a little unfocused because of what's been happening year in and year out, but I didn't think Alabama would lose two games this year either.

"I feel like Michigan can win, No. 1, because I want them to, and No. 2, because they have to win one of these big games that means something at some point. I don't know how many players are going to sit out for Alabama but that's a factor. For Michigan, guys who could sit out, aren't, and I feel like the game will mean a lot for them. That to me is pretty cool and should have a pretty major impact on the game.

"I think it'll be high scoring, to be honest. Michigan is trying to trend that way, and did at different points during the season, and I don't think many teams would want to play Michigan when they're playing well, even Alabama. I would put money on it being closer than it was a couple of years ago, but probably not on them winning the game."

Fan No. 2

"Man, I honestly feel like I should say no, which sucks. Harbaugh has only won one bowl game since he was at Michigan. That win was at the beginning of 2016, so if they lose this game, their next chance at a bowl win could be the beginning of 2021; we're talking about a five-year gap essentially. That really sucks.

"I think the difference at Bama, the way that the program is set up, anyone who wears that jersey just comes in to destroy. It kind of reminds me of the Ohio State game. There were a million reasons in that game why the Buckeyes really should have not cared about it. I wasn't confident that Michigan would win, but on paper, Ohio State had already won the East and would be playing for a Big Ten title and would probably be in the playoff regardless of what happened. Really the only incentive was beating a rival that hasn't been much of a rival for a long time. They still came into Ann Arbor and completely destroyed Michigan. That tells me, as far as Bama goes, sometimes those programs are just designed to beat you, even if they don't care about a game.

"I know Alabama could have a lot of players sitting out for the game and Michigan sounds like they want to win. I think if they win, it would be huge. Confidence wise, it would make you feel like you're not as far away from beating top teams as it seems because Alabama still is one of those top teams."

Fan No. 3

"I think it really depends on who plays for Alabama. Does Michigan have the talent? Yeah, if they play their best game. If they play like they did against Notre Dame, they might be able to beat Alabama. If they play like they did against Wisconsin or Ohio State, then no. It completely depends on who shows up and who actually plays and how they play. Alabama is way more loaded than Michigan but some guys might not play as hard as they can or might sit out completely.

"Alabama seems down from what they normally are but obviously the SEC has picked it up a bit. LSU was far better than they have been. The talent seems to be more spread out across other teams now. Clemson and Ohio State are just as talented as Alabama is now. That seems to have knocked them down a little bit.

"It's hard to look at Alabama and then look at Michigan and say with a straight face, 'Yeah, they can beat Alabama.' Beating Alabama is a tall task for anyone in the country. Period. Alabama is good enough to win a national championship. Losing Tua [Tagovailoa] was obviously their biggest downfall and gives Michigan a chance. If they had him, I'd probably say no right off the bat.

"As long as it's not like Michigan State a couple of years ago, I'll be happy."

Where do you fall? Do you think Michigan can beat Alabama, no matter the scenario?