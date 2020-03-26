Michigan Wolverines In Latest Mock Drafts

Several Wolverines are expected to be picked in next month's NFL Draft, but where is definitely up for debate.

Ben Bredeson

Bredeson is going to be picked but there seems to be a big discrepancy between experts as to where. He's slated to be picked by the Minnesota Vikings with pick No. 89 in the third round by Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report sees Bredeson falling just a bit further than that to No. 100. The Seattle Seahawks have that pick by way of the compensatory pick.

Lavert Hill

Miller sees Hill in Indianapolis after the Colts use pick No. 228 on the experience cornerback.

Khaleke Hudson

Hudson isn't on a lot of mock boards right now, but Miller sees him being picked by the Baltimore Ravens at pick No. 171 in the fifth round. Hudson isn't super bursty and is a little undersized but guys like him can find a spot in the league.

Sean McKeon

McKeon is another player that might not hear his name called on April 23, but Miller sees the Jacksonville Jaguars scooping him up in the sixt round with the 207th pick.

Josh Metellus

A few picks later, but in the seventh round, Miller projects Josh Metellus to the Cincinnati Bengals at pick No. 216.

Shea Patterson

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones is going to be an enigma in the draft. At 6-2, 212 pounds, he looks like he's carved out of stone. He jumped out of the building at the combine and ran a 4.48. Some of his highlights at Michigan are eye popping yet he never had a 100-yard game at U-M. In Kyle Yates' 2020 NFL Mock Draft for FantasyPros.com, he sees DPJ going to the Houston Texans at No. 57 overall. It's silly to think Peoples-Jones can replace recently-traded DeAndre Hopkins, but they will need help at wide receiver.

Miller has a higher opinion of DPJ and predicts he'll end up in Indianapolis with Philip Rivers after the Colts take him with pick 44 in the second round.

Mel Kiper Jr. has a fourth-round grade on Peoples-Jones after the combine, which seems odd since DPJ performed well at the event. Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated sees Peoples-Jones sneaking into the third round at No. 98 overall to the Patriots.

Cesar Ruiz

Most outlets have Ruiz going higher than any other Wolverine. Some people see him as a first rounder, while others have him slotted to go as low as the third round.

Wilson has Ruiz falling to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 40 just a few picks into the second round. Pairing an athletic center up with Kyler Murray and an exciting offense that now has DeAndre Hopkins is kind of interesting. Hanson also has Ruiz going at No. 40, but to the Houston Texans via a trade with the Cardinals. That would also be a great spot for Ruiz with Deshaun Watson under center.

In Yates’ mock draft, Ruiz goes to the New England Patriots at No. 23 overall. It looks like the Pats will roll with a very inexperienced quarterback so giving him a dependable and athletic center would fit.

Ruiz is projected to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 28 by Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports, which would also be a nice landing spot for Ruiz. Linking up with Lamar Jackson and a rising Ravens squad could be a perfect marriage. Throw in the Harbaugh connection and the pick makes a lot of sense.

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. sees Ruiz being picked by the Kansas City Chiefs with the final pick of the first round — yet another amazing spot for the young center. ProFootballFocus has the San Fransisco 49ers taking Ruiz with pick 31 in the first round. Miller agrees with PFF and projects Ruiz to the Niners as well.

Being a top-five pick is what college players shoot for, but there are definitely perks to being taken late in the first round. That often means a young player will be on a good team with solid, older players. If that happens for Ruiz, he'll be set up for success for a while.

Josh Uche

It's not a common opinion, but Yates has Uche as the second-highest drafted Wolverine in 2020. He sees the speedy pass rusher going to the Los Angeles Rams 52nd overall.

Wilson pegs him to the Atlanta Falcons with pick No. 47 in the second round. Uche hasn't had much of a chance to impress during the offseason but clearly some folks are pretty high on his abilities.

Hanson sees Uche going much lower to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 80 overall, which is several picks into the third round. Miller sees Uche going to the Dolphins in the third round at No. 70 overall.

Offensive linemen Michael Onwenu and Jon Runyan Jr., along with quarterback Shea Patterson also hope to be drafted but aren't on many mock draft boards out there. DraftSite.com sees Patterson going to the Washington Redskins with pick No. 216, Onwenu to the Giants two picks later and Runyan to the Chicago Bears with pick No. 233. All three of those are late in the seventh round, so obviously they're a little more than pipe dreams at this point.

