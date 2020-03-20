With most of the top free agents now off the board, it's time to go three rounds deep in our latest mock draft.

With the sports world largely on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL offseason marches on. Despite some speculation that the start of the NFL league year could have been pushed back, it has begun pretty much as planned.

With free agency still underway, but most of the big names already off the board, here is an updated look at how the first three rounds of the draft could play out.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

As expected, the Bengals are listening to trade offers for quarterback Andy Dalton. With Dalton on his way out, the Heisman-winning Burrow is a virtual lock to take over for the soon-to-be outgoing incumbent. Described as “the real deal” after his interview with the Bengals, Burrow threw an FBS-record 60 touchdowns last season and rushed for five more. Poised in the pocket and throwing with pinpoint accuracy, Burrow nearly set the single-season record for completion percentage despite facing seven top-10 opponents en route to an undefeated season.

2. Washington: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Perhaps Washington will entice the Dolphins, Chargers or another quarterback-needy team to offer up a king’s ransom for the second pick. If Washington doesn’t trade back, Young makes the most sense here. Closing his true sophomore season with six sacks in the final four games, Young built upon his 2018 end-of-season momentum to set an Ohio State record with an FBS-high 16.5 sacks in 2019.

3. Detroit Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

We’ve expected for a while now that the Lions would trade Darius Slay, and he finally got his wish with a deal to the Eagles. Okudah would have represented a significant upgrade for the Lions whether they kept Slay or not, but now he fills a more obvious need. A complete corner, Okudah has an ideal blend of size, length, athleticism and competitiveness.

4. New York Giants: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Not only is right tackle Mike Remmers a free agent, but left tackle Nate Solder has failed to live up to the expectations of his massive contract. The first true freshman to start at offensive tackle during the Kirk Ferentz era at Iowa, Wirfs showed off his freakish athleticism by leading all offensive linemen in the 40-yard dash (4.85), vertical jump (36.5") and broad jump (10' 1") at the combine.

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa’s rehabilitation has been described as being “as positive as possible” throughout the pre-draft process and he has planned to hold a personal pro day on April 9. At this point, it’s unclear how the current environment will impact the evaluation of his progress heading into the draft, assuming the draft dates (April 23-25) remain unchanged. When healthy, however, Tagovailoa throws with a quick release, elite accuracy and anticipation with the intangibles to develop into the franchise quarterback they have sought since Dan Marino retired.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

As the Chargers move into the post-Philip Rivers era, Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick are the only quarterbacks under contract for 2020 and they are not expected to sign or trade for a veteran quarterback. While Herbert needs to improve his consistency, he has across-the-board plus traits—size, arm strength, mobility and intelligence. Meanwhile, the Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy called concerns about his quiet leadership style a “false narrative” and said Herbert has “far more charisma than many NFL starters we’ve been around.”

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

The converted safety won the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top collegiate linebacker, but the do-it-all junior is a defensive chess piece that has lined up nearly everywhere. As expected, Simmons tested off the charts at the combine by running a 4.39 in the 40 to go along with explosive jumps at 238 pounds. With sideline-to-sideline range and playmaking ability, Simmons ended 2019 with 104 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

After stealing away DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans, it’s less likely that the Cardinals will reunite Kyler Murray with his former Oklahoma teammate CeeDee Lamb, a prospect that has drawn comparisons to Hopkins. Even though the Cardinals re-signed D.J. Humphries to a three-year deal and right tackle Justin Murray played better as the season progressed, Wills would give the offensive line an immediate upgrade. A two-year starter at right tackle for the Tide, Wills is dominant as a run blocker and his outstanding movement skills should allow him to play either tackle spot at the next level.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, IDL, Auburn

Only the Panthers allowed more yards per carry (5.2) than the Jaguars (5.1) last season and Brown is a dominant run defender that moves well for his size with the versatility to play up and down the defensive line. Not only have the Jaguars declined the option on Marcell Dareus, but they agreed to trade Calais Campbell to the Ravens for a fifth-round pick.

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Even though the Browns have agreed to a three-year deal with free-agent right tackle Jack Conklin, the team could be in the market to upgrade both tackle spots. Not only is left tackle Greg Robinson a free agent, but right tackle Chris Hubbard graded out as PFF’s 76th-best offensive tackle (among 81 qualifiers) last season. A mountain of a man at 6' 7" and 364 pounds with vines for arms (35 5/8"), the 20-year-old Becton has work to do on technique, but he has unique movement skills for a man his size.

11. New York Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

It’s been a decade since the Jets used a first- or second-round pick on an offensive lineman (Vlad Ducasse, 61st pick in 2010). The Jets ranked near the bottom of Football Outsiders offensive line rankings in both run blocking (31st) and pass blocking (30th) in 2019. The team could use upgrades at both tackle spots even though they agreed to a three-year deal with free-agent George Fant. Thomas was a three-year starter at Georgia with experience on both the left and right side.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Darren Waller had a breakout season (90/1,145/3) in 2019, but the trade for Antonio Brown turned out to be a failed experiment. Ending his collegiate career on a high note (6/204/1 vs. Michigan), Jeudy is a polished route-runner that can immediately step into the WR1 role for the Raiders.

13. San Francisco 49ers (via IND): C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Cornerback Richard Sherman will turn 32 later this month and the team could use an upgrade opposite him. Critics will point to Henderson’s inconsistency as a tackler, which needs to improve, but the former Gator’s impressive combination of size, length, speed and fluid movement makes him a potential shutdown corner at the next level.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

There is “growing buzz” that Love could be a top-10 pick. While it may take a trade up to get him, the trio of teams in the 12-to-14 range could all be intrigued by the quarterback that one NFL head coach called a “poor man's (Patrick) Mahomes.” Given Love’s live arm, plus mobility and improvisational skills, Bruce Arians may be willing to take a chance on his traits as a quarterback to develop behind the soon-to-be 43-year-old Tom Brady.

15. Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Not only did quarterback Drew Lock and TE Noah Fant show promise in their rookie seasons, but Courtland Sutton had a breakout sophomore campaign (1,112 yards). The Broncos could use an upgrade opposite Sutton, however, as no other returning wide receiver reached the 300-yard mark in 2019. Scoring 26 touchdowns in 27 games over the past two seasons, Lamb isn't a burner, but he has outstanding hands, body control and run-after-catch ability.

16. Atlanta Falcons: K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

Even though the Falcons signed Dante Fowler in free agency, the team finished with the second-fewest sacks (28) in 2019 and the team leader in sacks (Vic Beasley, eight) will play elsewhere in 2020. The 20-year-old has elite speed off the edge and came on late—4.5 sacks in final four games—to lead LSU in sacks, tackles for loss and QB hurries in 2019.

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, IDL, South Carolina

Given the loss of Byron Jones in free agency, the Cowboys would strongly consider C.J. Henderson here, if he were still available. That said, it’s possible Kinlaw is the top-ranked player on the team’s draft board. With a blend of size, length, strength and quickness, Kinlaw generated 10 sacks over the past two seasons despite consistently facing double teams.

18. Miami Dolphins (via PIT): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

With so many needs, the Dolphins can go in a number of different directions. Acquiring this pick in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, Miami uses it to draft a replacement from his alma mater. Intelligent, instinctual and versatile, McKinney has experience at both safety spots as well as nickel and tied for the team lead in interceptions (three) for the Crimson Tide in 2019.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

In many of the previous iterations of my mock draft, I’ve slotted either LSU’s Patrick Queen or Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray to the Raiders. With Mike Mayock signing Nick Kwiatkowski and Cory Littleton to a pair of three-year deals, the team goes in a different direction with Queen’s teammate. Per PFF, Fulton is tied for the most forced incompletions over the past two seasons.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR): Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

Second-year receiver D.J. Chark Jr. had a breakout 2019 campaign (75/1,008/8), but the team needs more weapons for Gardner Minshew. Few players can match the 4.27 speed of Ruggs, who scored on one of four career touches at Alabama.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Carson Wentz became the first quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards without a 500-yard wide receiver as the team's wide receiver corps was decimated by injuries. The trio of Alshon Jeffery (10), DeSean Jackson (three) and Nelson Agholor (11) played only 24 games in 2019. Jefferson has outstanding hands, ran a faster-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.43) and is coming off a prolific season (111/1,540/18) for the national champions.

22. Minnesota Vikings (via BUF): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

One of the youngest prospects in the draft (he turns 21 in August), Queen played his best football down the stretch of LSU’s title run. Queen is a three-down linebacker with outstanding speed that excels in coverage. If this is the pick, the trio of Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks and Queen would be locked up through the 2023 season.

23. New England Patriots: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

Epenesa isn't a speed rusher, but he could remind Bill Belichick of one of his former players (Trey Flowers). The former Hawkeye wins with a blend of power, length, technique and heavy hands and has the versatility to rush from the inside as well. While he started the 2019 season slowly, Epenesa closed the season strong with eight sacks and four forced fumbles over his final five games.

24. New Orleans Saints: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

With no second-round pick, the Saints may look to trade back here, but adding a playmaker opposite Michael Thomas would make sense. Coming off a breakout senior season, Aiyuk has the speed and open-field vision to rack up yards after the catch in bunches.

25. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Of the four cornerbacks to play 500-plus snaps for the Vikings last season, three of them—Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and Xavier Rhodes—are no longer on the roster. The younger brother of (former Viking receiver) Stefon Diggs, Trevon Diggs has ideal length for the position, outstanding ball skills and led Alabama in pass breakups (eight) last season.

26. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Trading Laremy Tunsil has left a void at left tackle, which Jones can fill, but the team could benefit from multiple upgrades to their line. A four-year starter at Houston, Jones has the length, quick feet and movement skills coveted in a left tackle.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

No Seahawk had more than four sacks (Rasheem Green) in 2019 and Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah are free agents. Gross-Matos has ideal length, a non-stop motor and quick first step and has recorded 34.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks over the past two seasons combined.

28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

After losing C.J. Mosley in free agency last offseason, both Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor are free agents in 2020. A tackling machine for the Sooners, Murray has the non-stop motor and sideline-to-sideline range to become an impact defender in the middle of the Ravens defense.

29. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Several Titans corners are free agents this offseason, including Logan Ryan. While he didn’t have a stellar performance against Ja’Marr Chase and LSU in the national championship game, Terrell is a long and athletic corner that should be in the late first-round mix.

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Outside of Davante Adams, Green Bay has struggled to find consistent production from its wide receiver corps. Few players, if any, have helped their draft stock more than Mims during the pre-draft process. After an outstanding week at the Senior Bowl, Mims ran a sub-4.4 in the 40 with a position-best 6.66 in the three-cone drill at the combine. Per PFF stats, the 207-pound wideout led the nation with 20 contested catches.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Given the 125-pick gap between this (No. 31) and their next pick (No. 156), the 49ers may be more likely to trade back than to make a selection here. Deebo Samuel had a productive rookie season with nearly 1,000 yards from scrimmage and three 100-yard receiving games from Week 10 on, but Emmanuel Sanders is a free agent. Higgins has strong hands and a large catch radius while wins as a vertical receiver.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

While UDFA Charvarius Ward is coming off a strong second season, several of Kansas City’s other cornerbacks—Kendall Fuller, Morris Claiborne, Bashaud Breeland and Keith Reaser—have either signed elsewhere or are still free agents. A fluid athlete at 6' and 193 pounds, Johnson has started 29 games over three seasons and has seven career interceptions and 28 passes defended.

ROUND 2

33. Cincinnati Bengals: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

34. Indianapolis Colts (via WAS): Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

35. Detroit Lions: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

36. New York Giants: Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

38. Carolina Panthers: Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU

39. Miami Dolphins: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

40. Houston Texans (via ARI): Cesar Ruiz, IOL, Michigan

41. Cleveland Browns: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

43. Chicago Bears (via LV): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

44. Indianapolis Colts: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Neville Gallimore, IDL, Oklahoma

46. Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

47. Baltimore Ravens (via ATL): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

48. New York Jets: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

50. Chicago Bears: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

51. Dallas Cowboys: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

52. Los Angeles Rams: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

54. Buffalo Bills: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

55. Atlanta Falcons (via NE): Justin Madubuike, IDL, Texas A&M

56. Miami Dolphins (via NO): Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

57. Houston Texans: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

58. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Elliott, IDL, Missouri

59. Seattle Seahawks: Marlon Davidson, IDL, Auburn

60. Baltimore Ravens: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

61. Tennessee Titans: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

62. Green Bay Packers: Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

63. Kansas City Chiefs (via SF): Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

64. Seattle Seahawks (via KC): Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

ROUND 3

65. Cincinnati Bengals: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

66. Washington: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

67. Detroit Lions: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

68. New York Jets (via NYG): Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

69. Carolina Panthers: Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal

70. Miami Dolphins: Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL, LSU

71. Los Angeles Chargers: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

72. Arizona Cardinals: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

73. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

74. Cleveland Browns: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

75. Indianapolis Colts: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

77. Denver Broncos: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

78. Atlanta Falcons: Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple

79. New York Jets: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

81. Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI): Raekwon Davis, IDL, Alabama

82. Dallas Cowboys: Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

83. Denver Broncos (via PIT): Robert Hunt, IOL, Louisiana-Lafayette

84. Los Angeles Rams: Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

85. Philadelphia Eagles: Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

86. Buffalo Bills: Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

87. New England Patriots: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

88. New Orleans Saints: Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

89. Minnesota Vikings: Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

90. Houston Texans: James Lynch, IDL, Baylor

91. Las Vegas Raiders (via SEA): A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State

92. Baltimore Ravens: Netane Muti, IOL, Fresno State

93. Tennessee Titans: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

94. Green Bay Packers: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

95. Denver Broncos (via SF): Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

96. Kansas City Chiefs: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

97. Cleveland Browns (via HOU): Tyler Biadasz, IOL, Wisconsin

98. New England Patriots: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

99. New York Giants: Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

100. New England Patriots: Jonah Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

101. Seattle Seahawks: Damien Lewis, IOL, LSU

102. Pittsburgh Steelers: Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

103. Philadelphia Eagles: John Simpson, IOL, Clemson

104. Los Angeles Rams: Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

105. Minnesota Vikings: Logan Stenberg, IOL, Kentucky

106. Baltimore Ravens: Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2020 NFL Draft season. His NFL Mock Drafts have graded as the most accurate over the past five years, per The Huddle Report. His 2015 NFL mock draft graded as the most accurate and his 2019 NFL mock draft was the second-most accurate out of 101 draft analysts.

