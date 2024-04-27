Kris Jenkins, Mike Sainristil Go Back-To-Back In Second Round Of NFL Draft
Michigan sent a record 18 prospects to the NFL Combine back in late-February, early-March and three of them are now off the board. Quarterback JJ McCarthy Got things started in the first round going to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 10 overall. Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins heard his name called next on night No. 2 in Detroit as he was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with pick No. 49. One pick later, it was defensive back Mike Sainristil's turn as the Washington Commanders saw what Michigan fans saw all year in the versatile, playmaking nickel.
DL Kris Jenkins — Cincinnati Bengals - 2nd round, No. 49 overall
2024 NFL Combine Stats
6-3, 299 pounds
40-Yard Dash: 4.91 seconds
Vertical Jump: 30 inches
Broad Jump: 9-7
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.78 seconds
Bench Press: 29 reps
NFL.com Analyst Lance Zierlein’s breakdown on Jenkins
“Possesses rare pedigree with a college football national title under his belt and a father who was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Jenkins has a smaller frame for his position, but he plays with good strength in one-on-one power swaps. He can neutralize single blocks but has trouble fighting back to muddy his gap against double-teams. His motor stays engaged. He’s frequently running down ball-carriers and chasing quarterbacks by the end of the play. Jenkins flashes more rush talent than his sack production would indicate, but he still needs to work on developing more go-to moves to pair with his spin counter. Jenkins isn’t a natural two-gapper, but he can play upfield or read-and-react football on the next level as an eventual starter capable of creating disruptions.”
2023 Stats and Accolades
37 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2.5sacks and 1 interception
Third-team Associated Press All-American
U-M Co-Defensive Player of the Year for ‘23
Wolverine Digest Breakdown
Last year, Kris Jenkins was among the most consistent Michigan defenders in terms of pressuring the quarterback. Jenkins may not tote eye-popping stats from his defensive line home, but the lane-clogging defender was as pivotal as any to U-M’s undefeated 2023 season. In the pros, Jenkins could develop into a strong-side defensive end, but his skill set is versatile enough to float across the defensive line at multiple spots.
DB Mike Sainristil — Washington Commanders - 2nd round, No. 50 overall
2024 NFL Combine Stats
5-9, 182 pounds
40-Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds
Vertical Jump: 40”
Broad Jump: 10-11
3-Cone Drill: 6.99 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.01 seconds
Bench Press: 14 reps
NFL.com Analyst Lance Zierlein’s breakdown on Sainristil
“Reliable and tough with the athleticism and upside to keep getting better as a nickel corner. Sainristil is a former receiver who plays with surprising field awareness and attention to detail as a zone defender. He has the twitch and footwork to stay connected with routes in man coverage but needs more experience at the position to operate with better recognition and feel for the routes. He showed off top-notch ball skills with six interceptions (two for scores) in 2023 and has no problem stepping up and doing his part as a run defender. Sainristil isn't there yet but should keep improving and has a chance to become a starting nickel in time.”
2023 Stats and Accolades
44 tackles, 6 INT (2 TD returns), 6 PBUs, 3 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles
Sporting News first-team All-American, Sports Illustrated second-team All-American
First-team All-Big Ten (media)
Wolverine Digest Breakdown
During his time patrolling the Michigan secondary, Mike Sainristil asserted himself as one of the most clutch playmakers in program history. Whether providing lockdown coverage, punching out the football or pressuring the quarterback, Sainristil left his imprint all over U-M’s National Championship-winning defense. In fitting fashion, Sainristil sealed Michigan’s title with an 81-yard interception return late in the fourth quarter against Washington, capping off a stellar collegiate career. Perhaps Sainristil will be most fondly remembered for his game-saving deflection in the end zone against Ohio State in 2022. With so many standout moments on Sainristil’s resume, it is difficult to choose just one.