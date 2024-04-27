Four Michigan Wolverines Go In 7th Round To Close Out 2024 NFL Draft
Former Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy got things started for the Wolverines going to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 10 overall in the first round. Seven of McCarthy's teammates were picked over the next four rounds before four more were taken in the final round of the draft. Here's a quick look at the final four Wolverines selected in the annual event.
Michael Barrett, Linebacker
Carolina Panthers | 7th Round | 240th Pick
Barrett is the winningest player in school history with 61 victories in his career. A six-year letterman, Barrett appeared in a school record 64 games and started 35 contests at linebacker. He notched 208 career tackles, including 12.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two interceptions, six pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
A two-time All-Big Ten third team selection (2022-23), Barrett was voted a captain of Michigan’s 2023 National Championship squad. He received the Roger Zatkoff Award as the team’s top linebacker after collecting 65 stops in 2023, including 3.5 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups. Barrett was the team’s Most Improved Player on defense in 2022 after collecting a career-high 72 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions. He also was named All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020.
LaDarius Henderson, Offensive Tackle/Offensive Guard
Houston Texans | 7th Round | 249th Pick
Henderson joined the Maize and Blue as a graduate transfer in 2023 and made a major contribution along the offensive line. He appeared in 14 games along the offensive line and started 10 contests at left tackle. Henderson earned All-Big Ten first team honors after helping the unit earn semifinalist honors for the Joe Moore Award.
Prior to joining the Wolverines’ 2023 National Championship team, Henderson was a four-year letterman at Arizona State (2019-22). He appeared in 33 games with 29 starts for the Sun Devils, starting at both left guard (19 games) and left tackle (10). Henderson played in 47 career games with 39 starting assignments during his five-year career.
Jaylen Harrell, Edge
Tennessee Titans | 7th Round | 252nd Pick
Harrell was a dominant force off the edge for the Wolverines during his career, with a key, game-defining play being a pressure off the edge that caused the game-ending interception in Michigan’s 2023 victory over Ohio State. Harrell played in 46 games during his career including 40 on defense. He made 31 starts off the edge. A four-year letterman, Harrell accumulating 78 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups.
An All-Big Ten honorable mention selection the past two seasons (2022-23), he recorded nearly identical statistics during his final two seasons as a Wolverine. Harrell recorded 31 tackles during the 2023 National Championship season, with 9.0 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup. In 2022, he registered 30 stops, 7.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks and two PBUs. A three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Harrell graduated with a degree in sport management.
Cornelius Johnson, Wide Receiver
Los Angeles Chargers | 7th Round | 253rd Pick
A five-year letterman, Johnson played in 61 career games and started 46 contests at receiver for the Wolverines. He collected 138 receptions for 2,038 yards and scored 14 touchdowns during his career. Johnson had four 100-yard receiving games, including a career-best 160 yards and two TDs at Ohio State in 2022. He hauled in at least one reception in 41 of his final 43 games in the Maize and Blue.
Johnson started 14 of the 15 games during the 2023 National Championship season. He hauled in 47 passes for 604 yards with one touchdown and gained a first down or touchdown on 34 of his 50 offensive touches (68%).
In the classroom, he was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten and graduated with a degree in communication and media.