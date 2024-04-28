Six Wolverines Ink Undrafted Free Agent Contracts After 2024 NFL Draft
Over the weekend, Michigan set a school record with 13 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Wolverines are sending even more players to the pros than that. Not long after the draft concluded, NFL teams began signing undrafted free agents, and a contingent of U-M players have already found their initial landing spots at the next level.
OL Karsen Barnhart — Los Angeles Chargers
Once the draft concluded, it didn’t take Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh long to bring another one of his former players back into the fold. Karsen Barnhart, who was a two-time All-Big Ten selection in college, started at left tackle, right guard and right tackle last season and likely projects as a guard in the NFL. So, right off the bat, Harbaugh has another versatile, experienced lineman that he trusts in important situations that he can continue to work with in his return foray to the NFL.
DL Braiden McGregor — New York Jets
Listed at 6-5 and 257 pounds at the NFL Combine, Braiden McGregor is a stocky edge rusher who led Michigan with nine tackles for loss a season ago. McGregor started all 15 games at edge rusher for the National Champions, and he logged another 4.5 sacks, so he’s expected to move into another disruptive role crashing down and collapsing the pocket for the Jets at the next level. Last year, the Jets fielded the league’s No. 2 passing defense, but the unit’s effectiveness plummeted against the run, checking in as the eighth-worst run defense in the NFL. So, McGregor could help bolster the Jets run-stuffing ability next season if he sticks with the organization.
DB Josh Wallace — Los Angeles Rams
Starting 10 games in Michigan’s secondary last season, Josh Wallace will have an opportunity to improve a very pedestrian Rams’ defensive backfield. Last year, the Rams ranked No. 19 in pass defense, so there is room for a savvy, experienced player like Wallace to find an opportunity. Prior to recording 33 tackles, four deflection, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble as a Wolverine, Wallace was a three-year captain at UMASS, so he’s shown a propensity to handle responsibility and lead his teammates as well.
OL Drake Nugent — San Francisco 49ers
Last year, Drake Nugent put together a near-flawless run of pass blocking reps for the Wolverines, allowing only one sack across 375 passing plays. In fitting fashion, Nugent was named as one of three finalists for the Remington Award. Now headed to the reigning NFC Champions, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers will be looking to see if that same level of effectiveness carries over with Nugent into the pros.
OL Trente Jones — Green Bay Packers
Starting a handful of games for the Wolverines last year, Trente Jones could be a contributor at either guard or tackle according to NFL Network Analyst Lance Zierlein. Here is Zierlein’s breakdown of the four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree:
”Jones has limited starts and relatively few offensive snaps by NFL offensive line standards but he’s put outstanding flashes on tape. He lacks the size and length teams look for at tackle or guard, but he’s talented enough to play at either spot. He loses reps due to poor positioning or overstepping his landmarks, but is rarely beaten by an opponent's quickness or power. Jones is highly athletic, with the ability to bend and drive opponents off the spot or stall the rush with his punch and cinch. He has the talent to play in all blocking schemes, but there might be concerns about why he failed to establish himself as a full-time starter at Michigan.”
READ MORE: Four Michigan Wolverines Go In 7th Round To Close Out 2024 NFL Draft
K James Turner — Detroit Lions
During Michigan’s run to the National Championship, Turner was a fairly reliable element of the Wolverines’ special teams unit. Turner converted 18 of his 21 field goal attempts (long of 50 yards) and was perfect from 40 yards and in. In total, Turner racked up 119 points last season, which is the second-highest mark all-time for a Michigan kicker. Now, Turner will have an opportunity to stay in-state with the Detroit Lions.
What do you think of these landing spots for each of the former Michigan players? Who is in the best situation and which player do you think will experience the most success in the NFL? Let us know and follow @EricJRutter, @mlounsberry_SI and @BSB_Wolverine on Twitter for more Wolverine Digest updates.