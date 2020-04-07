Prolific 2022 Running Back Omarion Hampton ‘Excited’ For Michigan Offer

In a spree of offers to 2022 running backs, Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland four-star Omarion Hampton was the latest recipient of a Michigan offer on Sunday. One day after that, Miami (Fl.) offered the nation’s No. 12 running back, bringing his total to eight.

Not long after hearing from the Michigan staff and receiving his offer, Hampton spoke with Wolverine Digest about the impression U-M made, stating that he feels blessed.

“I was really excited when Michigan offered,” Hampton said. “I’m still early in my recruiting process, but to have them offer means a lot.”

As only a sophomore, Hampton is limited in the contact he can have with the Wolverines staff, though some interaction is permitted. On that same note, Hampton indicated that Michigan and Penn State have been “the most interactive” as of late.

But based on his experience so far, Hampton shared his thoughts on the Michigan program.

“They seem like a strong, family-oriented program,” Hampton said. “I don’t know too much about the offense at the moment, but I’m looking forward to learning more when I’m able to talk to the coaches more often.”

With an offer under his belt, Hampton affirmed that he is interested in visiting Ann Arbor to check out the campus and learn more about the school. When that visit will materialize though, is unknown.

Joining Michigan and Miami, Hampton holds offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, N.C. State, North Carolina Central and Duke, but expect that total to balloon substantially in the coming months.

Standing at 6-foot and 215 pounds, Hampton is one of the more physically put together running backs in the entire 2022 class. According to his Hudl page, Hampton sports a 305-pound power clean, 345-pound bench press and 565-pound squat, so his strength is in large supply.

These gaudy weight lifting numbers have also transferred onto the field for Hampton. In his sophomore highlight tape, Hampton’s combination of size, power and agility show the four-star recruit breaking numerous tackles en route to the end zone. Hampton keeps a low pad level with good balance through the hole, and he also displayed the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield on screens or shallow, flat routes as well.

“I would describe myself as an athletic playmaker,” Hampton said. “I want to create a spark for my team when I’m on the field.”

These attributes manifested themselves in the form of 2,402 rushing yards and a prolific 39 touchdowns during Hampton’s sophomore campaign. From a team standpoint, Hampton helped push Cleveland High to a 12-2 record and made a strong push for the state championship.

“I think the season went well,” Hampton said. “I think we really solidified our foundation for what’s next to come in the next two years. We’re looking to use falling short late in the playoffs as motivation.”

Click here to check out Hampton’s sophomore highlight tape.

Hampton is a quickly rising recruit that is going to be a national prospect in no time. With Michigan in the mix, how should the staff attempt to sell Hampton on Wolverines football? What former U-M running backs does Hampton remind you of with his strong, determined running style? Let us know!