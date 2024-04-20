Michigan Football: Spring Game Rosters Unveiled
Michigan will hold its annual spring game tomorrow in the traditional Blue vs. Maize format and here are the rosters. Who ya got?!
Michigan's spring game is finally upon us and fans cannot wait to see some of what will make up their new-look Wolverines in 2024. There's a new head coach, seven brand new assistants and two holdovers from last year doing different jobs and more than 20 key contributors heading off to the next level. That is A TON of turnover from the best Michigan team in the history of the program. Going 15-0 and winning a national title is nearly impossible and highly unlikely in 2024, so what is likely? Everyone will get a peek at that in The Big House on Saturday afternoon and here's how the teams shake out.
After carefully poring over the rosters....who ya got?!
Published