University Of Michigan Cancels Spring Game, Other Events

Brandon Brown

In a release from the University of Michigan, several athletic events, including U-M's Spring Game, scheduled for April 18, have been cancelled. 

Here's the full release:

The University of Michigan Athletics Department is closely monitoring the COVID-19 virus outbreak and its impact on our communities. The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is paramount as we assess the near and long-term potential impacts. This is a rapidly evolving situation. U-M officials and medical experts, in close coordination with the state and local public health departments, are closely monitoring for developments and will offer additional guidance and messaging as soon as it is available.

The university is watching guidance from federal, state and local authorities. At this time, there is no recommendation to entirely cancel U-M athletic events. The University of Michigan Athletics Department is taking the following steps beginning on Thursday, March 12, and proceeding through at least the end of Winter Term classes on April 21. Updates beyond that timeframe will be communicated as soon as information becomes available.

COMPETITIONS AND TICKETS

All U-M home competitions will be played as scheduled with only student-athletes, coaches, officials, essential personnel and a limit of two family members per participant in attendance. Credentialed media and broadcast partners will be accommodated at games and encouraged to utilize social distancing.

All single-game ticket purchases will be refunded by the ticket office on a rolling basis. The Ticket Office will be contacting all accounts that purchased tickets once refunds are processed.

All season ticket holders will receive a partial refund for all impacted games at the end of the season.

We are working with the NCAA regarding the status of the Men’s Gymnastics Championships scheduled for Crisler Center April 17 and 18.

We are working with the Collegiate Water Polo Association regarding the status of the women’s CWPA scheduled for Canham Natatorium April 24-26.

Additional information regarding the status of these championships will be available at a later date.

EVENTS

All third-party competitions or events scheduled to take place on/in U-M athletic facilities through April 21 are canceled. We will work proactively with all groups on refunds. Outside events scheduled after April 21 will be addressed on a case-by-case basis or until further guidance is available.

The annual Big House 5K Presented by Toyota, scheduled for April 19, has been canceled.

The U-M football open spring practice, scheduled for April 18, has been canceled.

TRAVEL

Essential travel for teams, coaches and staff related to competition will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

PRACTICE

Practices for all teams will take place as scheduled, without the presence of any non-essential personnel (parents, recruits, friends, alumni, scouts, etc.).

Non-championship season competitions will not take place (volleyball, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer).

RECRUITING

For the health and safety of all involved, Michigan will not be allowing coaches to conduct off-campus recruiting activities or host recruits on official or unofficial campus visits during this time period.  

Comments (1)
Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

About 1.3 million children are currently attending public schools in Michigan with their under-developed immune and respiratory systems. But if you're a healthy adult it's not safe for you to attend the Michigan spring game.

