Top Target Walter Nolen Eliminates Michigan

Michigan had been in the mix for Walter Nolen for some time, but not anymore.

The No. 2 prospect nationally and No. 1 interior defensive lineman according to Sports Illustrated All-American, Powell (Tenn.) High defensive tackle Walter Nolen has officially released his top 3 schools, including Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M on the list. He announced his list via social media on Tuesday evening.

The Wolverines will now have to look elsewhere as it looks for some talent along the interior of its defensive line in 2022 and beyond.

The 6-4, 325-pounder, officially visited Michigan during a big recruiting event in June and left impressed. Nolen's father, also named Walter, expanded upon his son's recruitment with SI All-American not long after that visit.

On Michigan: "Some of the new staff they got in decided to migrate down south and recruit more players from down here. Michigan, even though they haven't beaten Ohio State, they have a good program, and they have good facilities. It does feel like home up there. Just they are up north, and we are down south."

The Nolen's even have family in the area, which seemed to be a pretty big draw during much of the big tackle's recruitment. Nolen and his family always said good things about the Wolverines but obviously it wasn't quite enough.

Even though most thought Michigan would eventually end up on the outside looking in for Nolen, this one still stings. Michigan did have a couple things working in its favor and Nolen always seemed to genuinely say good things about the maize and blue. Throw in the fact that U-M needed Nolen badly, and missing out on him is definitely a blow.