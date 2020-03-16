WHAT IF: Discussing The Narrative Had U-M Defeated Ohio State In 2016

Jim Harbaugh was hired to do many things at Michigan and he's been able to achieve a lot of them. He and the Wolverines have overtaken Michigan State, he's won 10 games in a season three times and has an overall record of 47-18 since arriving in Ann Arbor. Unfortunately, there are three massive boxes he was supposed to be able to check, and he simply hasn't.

He hasn’t beaten Ohio State, hasn’t won a Big Ten Championship and hasn't made it to the College Football Playoff. Throw in the fact that he's 1-4 in bowl games and you start to wonder what his legacy will be when he's all done at U-M.

But what if he had beaten Ohio State? What if in 2016, JT Barrett was marked short. The Wolverines win that game 27-24 and, at the time, Harbaugh is 1-1 against Ohio State and Urban Meyer, likely win a Big Ten title the following week and make it to the College Football Playoff. What would that mean now? Would Michigan still have lost the next three against the Buckeyes? Would Michigan have won some more recruiting battles?

We'll never know. But it's fun to talk about, and that's exactly what we did on Inside The Huddle today. Michael Spath, Zach Shaw and myself dove deep into what that fateful spot would've meant for Harbaugh had it gone the other way.

What do you think would've happened moving forward? What would Jim Harbaugh's legacy be had he won against Ohio State in 2016, won a Big Ten title and went on to the College Football Playoff? Comment below!!!