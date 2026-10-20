Where Michigan Wolverines Rank in National Polls After Week 7

After three weeks and two losses, the Michigan Wolverines finally got back in the win column during Week 7 with a victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. That contest, of course, required a quarterback change at halftime and some timely plays from freshman signal-caller Tommy Carr. But a victory of any kind looks great after what the Wolverines put themselves through earlier in the season.

This upcoming Saturday, Michigan hosts the defending-champion Indiana Hoosiers, who nearly pulled off their own impressive comeback this past weekend. If the Wolverines can pull off the upset, they'll have their best case in a while for garnering consideration in the weekly national polls.

All of which provides the backdrop to this week's national polling.

It won't surprise many that the AP poll still hasn't ranked the Wolverines since Week 4 and hasn't given them any votes since Week 5. The program might have taken a step in the right direction with Saturday's comeback win over Penn State, but Michigan will need to continue to stack victories before making a reappearance in the AP Top 25.

The good news: Michigan didn't lose any ground in ESPN's SP+ metric.

The bad news: Michigan didn't gain any ground in ESPN's SP+ metric.

The worse news: Michigan ranks behind seven Big Ten programs in ESPN's SP+ metric.

Unlike the AP poll and ESPN's SP+ metric, the Wolverines' Week 7 win did improve their stock in ESPN's Football Power Index. Granted, they only jumped two spots to No. 32 overall and remain behind several Big Ten programs -- the UCLA Bruins rank directly ahead at No. 31 nationally -- but progress of any kind looks great after the previous few weeks.

The Athletic's rankings also saw the Wolverines make a slight jump from a week ago, improving two spots to No. 33 overall. That falls roughly in line with where ESPN's FPI places them, for whatever that's worth. Again, Michigan still needs to show more progress on the field before pushing into the upper reaches of these rankings.

The Wolverines took their biggest jump in CBS Sports' weekly rankings, improving eight spots to No. 37 nationally. That, of course, places them lower than some of the other rankings. Still, after the back-to-back losses, Michigan can't really complain about voters feeling skeptical about the program.

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