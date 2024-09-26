Michigan Football: Two Wolverine defensive backs rank among best of Week 4
After a surprising, subpar start to the 2024 season, Michigan's defense took some positive strides this past weekend against USC.
One of the biggest developments was the improved play of redshirt freshman cornerback Jyaire Hill, who played his best game in a Maize and Blue uniform against the Trojans. The first three weeks of the season were difficult for Hill, but the first-year starter was in much better position and was quick to react with the ball in the air against the Trojans. Hill finished with six tackles, including a tackle for loss, and had two pass breakups in the game.
On the other side of the field, All-American Will Johnson played like the future first rounder that he is. The junior wasn't tested often by USC quarterback Miller Moss, and he allowed a couple receptions in soft coverage during the game. However, Johnson made one of the biggest plays of the day when he stepped in front of a Moss pass intended for Trojan wide receiver Zachariah Branch, and took it back 42 yards for a touchdown off the interception.
After the game, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore told reporters that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale predicted Johnson was poised to make such a play soon, just before the interception happened. Asked about the moment on Wednesday, Martindale didn't take any credit for himself despite his prediction coming true.
"I just said, he's getting ready to bait him here. And I told Will that too," Martindale said. "Now...that's like saying, 'Hey, I bet Aaron Judge is going to hit a home run.' All credit to Will and how he plays and how he studies the game, how calm of a player he is on the field. Calm and confident. He studies so much tape, he can probably tell the receivers what route their going to run before they run them."
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Johnson and Hill graded out as two of the five best cornerbacks in the Power 4 conferences this past weekend, scoring coverage grades of 88.7 and 85.4, respectively.
Michigan's secondary still has some communication errors to work out and needs to improve overall in its zone coverage as the season continues. USC managed to score three touchdowns through the air on Saturday, each of which came against the Wolverines' zone. However, if Johnson can stay healthy, Michigan could have a pair of excellent corners if Hill continues to improve and develop.
