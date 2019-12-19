Michigan Hockey All-Decade Team 2010-19

First Team

F Kyle Connor: A Hobey Baker Award finalist and the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2016, Connor set a Michigan freshman record with 35 goals, the first 30-goal season by a Wolverine since 2008.

F JT Compher: The 2014 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Compher was Michigan's captain in 2016, centering a line with Connor and Tyler Motte that was the most explosive in college hockey: the trio had 83 goals, 107 assists and had a plus/minus of plus-97 en route to an NCAA regional final.

F Carl Hagelin: The CCHA's Best Defensive Forward in 2011, Hagelin had 50- and 49-point seasons his final two years, but it was his relentlessness and elite skating that set him apart. Hagelin captained Michigan to a 2011 NCAA runner-up finish.

D Jacob Trouba: The CCHA's Best Offensive Defenseman in 2013 and a first-team All-American, Trouba had a wicked shot - his 12 goals as a rookie ranked as the second-best output ever by a U-M freshman defenseman, and his 29 points ranks third all time by a first-year blue liner.

D Zach Werenski: The 2016 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American, Werenski was one of the finest two-way defensemen Michigan has ever had. He finished his two seasons with 20 goals, 41 assists and a plus/minus of plus-28.

G Shawn Hunwick: The 2011 CCHA Goaltender of the Year, Hunwick rose up from walk-on to become one of the best goalies in program history. He ranks first all time in career save percentage (.928) and career goals against average (2.06), going 54-24-7 in three seasons.

Second Team

F Zach Hyman: An All-Big Ten first teamer in 2015 and a first-team All-American that same year, Hyman was the epitome of what Red Berenson preached - that a player willing to put in the work would peak as a senior. After scoring 13 goals in his first three seasons, Hyman had 22 goals and 32 assists as a senior.

F Luke Glendening: A three-time captain for Michigan, wearing the 'C' his final two years, Glendening was the CCHA's Best Defensive Forward in 2012. A walk-on that was told by Berenson he would probably never play in a single game, Glendening appeared in 165 career contests.

F Dylan Larkin: The 2015 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Larkin remains one of the most skilled players to ever wear the winged helmet. He stayed just one season but had 15 goals, 32 assists and a plus/minus of plus-18.

D Mac Bennett: Michigan's captain, Bennett was an All-Big Ten second-team selection in 2014. Equally capable on both ends of the ice, Bennett had 14 goals and 51 assists with the Wolverines.

D Quinn Hughes: An All-American first teamer and All-Big Ten first teamer in 2019, Hughes' 29 points in 2018 were the third most ever by a Michigan freshman defenseman and his 34 points in 2019 were the seventh most every by a sophomore blue liner.

G Bryan Hogan: Michigan's starting netminder before ceding the job to Hunwick, Hogan went 25-17-1 in 2010-11, with a .907 save percentage and a 2.10 GAA.