Hockey Coach Mel Pearson Previews Home Series With Ohio State

The Michigan hockey team was rolling, taking 15 of 16 points, in trips to Notre Dame and Penn State when it was forced to take a weekend off. Though not entirely off - the Wolverines hosted the U.S. Under-18 Team Jan. 25, a roster full of the best American high school seniors in the country. Lacking motivation, U-M dropped a 4-1 exhibition to Team USA, and while disappointed in his team's lackluster performance, coach Mel Pearson is confident the Maize and Blue will find their groove again as they host Ohio State for a pair of games at Yost Ice Arena Friday and Saturday.