Hockey Coach Mel Pearson Previews Home Series With Ohio State

MichaelSpath

The Michigan hockey team was rolling, taking 15 of 16 points, in trips to Notre Dame and Penn State when it was forced to take a weekend off. Though not entirely off - the Wolverines hosted the U.S. Under-18 Team Jan. 25, a roster full of the best American high school seniors in the country. Lacking motivation, U-M dropped a 4-1 exhibition to Team USA, and while disappointed in his team's lackluster performance, coach Mel Pearson is confident the Maize and Blue will find their groove again as they host Ohio State for a pair of games at Yost Ice Arena Friday and Saturday. 

Opinion Roundtable: What Does Michigan's Win Over Nebraska Mean?

Michigan snapped its losing streak and finally notched a win on the road.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Player Comparison: Dax Hill's Five-Star Talent Measures Up To Peppers

In our series looking at how current starters compare to former greats, Dax Hill finds himself in rare company with Jabrill Peppers.

Kevin Minor

Listen: Discussing Michigan's Win Over Nebraska

Michigan picked up road win No. 1 in Lincoln last night albeit in unorthodox fashion.

Brandon Brown

2020 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Post All-Star Games Edition

In my debut edition of my 2020 NFL Draft position rankings, where do former Wolverines like Josh Uche and Shea Patterson rate (if at all)?

Steve Deace

Video: Michigan Podcast's Top 10 Michigan Sports Predictions Of 2020

How many of these are spot on, down right crazy, or just plain wrong?

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/29/20

Tuesday night might've been the first "culture win" of Juwan Howard's Michigan coaching career.

Steve Deace

Video: Devin Gardner Discusses Michigan's 2020 Quarterback Battle

Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardners stops by Inside the Huddle to talk about the battle between Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton.

Brandon Brown

Barton Simmons On Harbaugh, Michigan Football

The national college football analyst for CBS Sports, and national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, provided his assessment of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program on his podcast recently.

Steve Deace

Five Takeaways: Michigan Scores Win At Nebraska

Michigan picks up an 11-point win over a bad Nebraska team.

Brandon Brown

Here's What I'm Thinking...The Zavier Simpson Suspension

Zavier Simpson will miss tomorrow's game at Nebraska giving David DeJulius a chance to shine.

Brandon Brown

