Video: Michigan Looks For The Hockey Sweep Of Ohio State

In front of a sellout crowd of 5,800, Michigan hockey earned a 3-2 victory over rival Ohio State Friday night at Yost Ice Arena, giving the Wolverines their fourth Big Ten win in five games as they have run their unbeaten streak to five (4-0-1).

Senior captain Will Lockwood had the game-winner for the Maize and Blue at 16:17 of the third period while sophomore goalie Strauss Mann made 25 saves on 27 shot attempts to improve to 11-10-3 overall.

In the video, head coach Mel Pearson addresses reporters, talks the great home crowd, his team and what he expects from tonight's series closer (7:30pm at Yost).