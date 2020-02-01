Video: Michigan Looks For The Hockey Sweep Of Ohio State

WolverineDigest
Jonathan Knight

In front of a sellout crowd of 5,800, Michigan hockey earned a 3-2 victory over rival Ohio State Friday night at Yost Ice Arena, giving the Wolverines their fourth Big Ten win in five games as they have run their unbeaten streak to five (4-0-1). 

Senior captain Will Lockwood had the game-winner for the Maize and Blue at 16:17 of the third period while sophomore goalie Strauss Mann made 25 saves on 27 shot attempts to improve to 11-10-3 overall. 

In the video, head coach Mel Pearson addresses reporters, talks the great home crowd, his team and what he expects from tonight's series closer (7:30pm at Yost). 

Takeaways: Michigan Scores Critical Win Over Rutgers In NYC

Playing in front of a hostile crowd, Michigan won its neutral-site "home" game, earning an important win for its NCAA resume.

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Rutgers, Playing At Madison Square Garden

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard isn't taking Rutgers lightly and loves the idea of playing them at Madison Square Garden.

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Michigan has a big test away from home today against Rutgers in Madison Square Garden.

Biggest Recruiting Priorities For The 2021 Class

With its 2020 class completed, Michigan has turned its full attention to the 2021 recruiting class even before the second 2020 Signing Day. Here's its top three priorities in our opinion.

Here's What I'm Thinking... The Reinstatement Of Zavier Simpson

I'm pretty surprised that Zavier Simpson has been reinstated and it's a huge deal that he has been.

Video: Good Michigan Morning: 01/31/20

Inject that Charmin-soft 2022 football schedule straight into my veins!

Video: David DeJulius Talks Rutgers, Role As Point Guard, More

David DeJulius met with the media on Friday and spoke about Rutgers, his first start and what he hopes to do better should he be called upon to start again.

Rutgers Redemption

Everything Michigan didn't do in a soul-crushing loss at home to Illinois last weekend, it did right this time in an inspirational win over Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

Steve Deace

Video: Everything Juwan Howard Said About Zavier Simpson And Isaiah Livers

Juwan Howard met with the media and fielded several questions about Zavier Simpson and Isaiah Livers.

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Rutgers

Michigan is favored by two over the Scarlet Knights in New York City.

Brandon Brown