Video: Wolverines Break Down 8-4 Win Over Wisconsin

Michigan hockey scored a season-high eight goals in an 8-4 win over Wisconsin, earning three key points in Big Ten action and setting up a possible series sweep when the two teams square off again tonight at 7:30pm at Yost Ice Arena.

Freshman forward Nick Granowicz netted the first hat trick of his career while senior forward Jake Slaker had a goal and three assists as 12 different Wolverines registered at least one point in the contest.

Sophomore goalie Strauss Mann improved to 12-11-3, making 37 saves on 41 shot attempts.