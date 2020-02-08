WolverineDigest
Video: Wolverines Break Down 8-4 Win Over Wisconsin

Jonathan Knight

Michigan hockey scored a season-high eight goals in an 8-4 win over Wisconsin, earning three key points in Big Ten action and setting up a possible series sweep when the two teams square off again tonight at 7:30pm at Yost Ice Arena. 

Freshman forward Nick Granowicz netted the first hat trick of his career while senior forward Jake Slaker had a goal and three assists as 12 different Wolverines registered at least one point in the contest. 

Sophomore goalie Strauss Mann improved to 12-11-3, making 37 saves on 41 shot attempts. 

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/07/20

This historical trend says Michigan is one of only 13 teams that can win the 2020 college football national title.

Steve Deace

by

dieseldub

Video: Everything Juwan Howard Said About Zavier Simpson Situation

Juwan Howard had to answer a lot of questions after details emerged about senior point guard Zavier Simpson having a run in with the police after a fishy car accident situation.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Isaiah Livers Goes In Depth On Injury, Rehab, Odds Of Playing Tomorrow

Junior forward Isaiah Livers is getting closer and closer to returning to the court.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Both teams are struggling just a bit. Which version of each squad is going to show up in Ann Arbor today?

Brandon Brown

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State is favored by two points as they converge on Crisler Center this afternoon.

Jake Sage

Video: Juwan Howard Talks First Game Against Michigan State, Cassius Winston, More

Michigan State beat Michigan by 18 in East Lansing so the Wolverines would love to get some revenge this afternoon.

Brandon Brown

Steve Racine Talks Big Ten Hockey Title, Becoming No. 1 Goalie

In this week's #GameOfMyLife interview we feature former Michigan starting netminder Steve Racine.

MichaelSpath

Ed Warinner Establishes Early Depth Chart For Offensive Line

Michigan has to replace four starters along the offensive line.

Brandon Brown

by

Jason6711

Michigan Needs A Jon Teske Course Correction

At 4-7 in league play with nine games remaining, Michigan needs a lot of things, but it's critically important the Wolverines get the old Jon Teske back.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

Here's What I'm Thinking...Mark Dantonio's Retirement

For the first time in more than a decade, someone other than Mark Dantonio is going to be coaching Michigan State football.

Brandon Brown

by

dieseldub