Video: Senior Will Lockwood Talks B10 Playoff Against Rival

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Second among current Wolverines in career goals scored with 36, senior captain Will Lockwood is healthy and playing some of his best hockey as he prepares to lead the Maize and Blue into a Big Ten playoff series against rival Michigan State March 6-8. 

It's win-or-go-home for this weekend's contests, the victor advancing to the Big Ten semifinals and staying alive in the hunt for an NCAA tournament bid and the loser ... their season is over with. 

Lockwood has teamed up with grad-senior Jacob Hayhurst and freshman Johnny Beecher to provide Michigan a line capable of doing it all - scoring (the three's 23 combined goals are tied for the most by any U-M line) while playing a complete three-zone game. 

The film was recorded and edit by Jonathan Knight. 

Four-Star DE Derek Wilkins Calls Michigan Offer 'Huge'

Michigan is looking west for defensive line talent and found a prospect it likes in Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive end Derek Wilkins.

Matthew Lounsberry

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/05/20

It's Senior Night for Zavier Simpson -- one of my top 5 all-time favorite Wolverines.

Steve Deace

Austin Davis' Return Creates A Complicated Scholarship Situation For 2021

With Juwan Howard announcing that Austin Davis will return for a fifth year, Michigan is committed to 14 scholarship players next season.

MichaelSpath

Bob Shoop Explains What He Brings To Michigan, Talks Safety Rotation

Bob Shoop brings a ton of experience to Michigan's coaching staff.

Brandon Brown

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: March 5th

According to the only rankings that matter -- the NCAA tournament selection committee's NET ratings.

Steve Deace

20 For 20: Will Michigan Continue Its Dominance Over Michigan State?

Jim Harbaugh is now 3-2 over the Spartans. Will that move to 4-2 in 2020?

Brandon Brown

Senior Sendoff Video: Zavier Simpson Reflects On Career At U-M, Relationship With Jon Teske, Winning Culture, More

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson will play his last game at Crisler Center tomorrow night and he had a lot to say about that, his senior buddy Jon Teske, Austin Davis, winning A LOT and more.

Brandon Brown

Senior Sendoff Video: Jon Teske On U-M Experience, Development, Winning Culture, More

Senior center Jon Teske will play his last game at Crisler Center tomorrow night and he had a lot to say about that, his senior buddy Zavier Simpson, winning A LOT and more.

Brandon Brown

Mike Zordich Breaks Down Cornerback Position

Mike Zordich has been as good as any position coach on U-M's staff and has some nice talent to work with at cornerback.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Announces That Austin Davis Will Return For Fifth Year

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard announced that center Austin Davis will be returning to U-M for his fifth year.

Brandon Brown