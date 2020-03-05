Video: Senior Will Lockwood Talks B10 Playoff Against Rival

Second among current Wolverines in career goals scored with 36, senior captain Will Lockwood is healthy and playing some of his best hockey as he prepares to lead the Maize and Blue into a Big Ten playoff series against rival Michigan State March 6-8.

It's win-or-go-home for this weekend's contests, the victor advancing to the Big Ten semifinals and staying alive in the hunt for an NCAA tournament bid and the loser ... their season is over with.

Lockwood has teamed up with grad-senior Jacob Hayhurst and freshman Johnny Beecher to provide Michigan a line capable of doing it all - scoring (the three's 23 combined goals are tied for the most by any U-M line) while playing a complete three-zone game.

The film was recorded and edit by Jonathan Knight.