Video: Senior Jacob Hayhurst Talks Michigan Hockey Sweep, Game-Winning Goal

A grad transfer from RPI, Jacob Hayhurst was expected to contribute offensively from the get-go for the Wolverines as a top two line forward, but Hayhurst had just one goal and four assists in Michigan's first 20 games.

Finding his comfort zone, he has burst onto the scene in 2020, however, with four goals and two assists in U-M's last eight contests, netting a goal in each of the Wolverines' victories over the Badgers this weekend.