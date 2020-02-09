WolverineDigest
Video: Senior Jacob Hayhurst Talks Michigan Hockey Sweep, Game-Winning Goal

Jonathan Knight

A grad transfer from RPI, Jacob Hayhurst was expected to contribute offensively from the get-go for the Wolverines as a top two line forward, but Hayhurst had just one goal and four assists in Michigan's first 20 games. 

Finding his comfort zone, he has burst onto the scene in 2020, however, with four goals and two assists in U-M's last eight contests, netting a goal in each of the Wolverines' victories over the Badgers this weekend. 

Michigan Football's Top 20 Under 20

How bright is Joe Milton's future? Dax Hill's? Chris Hinton's? The three rank among the best young prospects on the Michigan roster heading into 2020.

MichaelSpath

SteveDeace

Michigan's Football Non-Conference Schedules: Historical Perspective

Is Michigan's just-announced 2022 non-conference football schedule historically soft as it's being panned by some, and even if it is so what?

Steve Deace

Carbine1776

Here's What I'm Thinking...Tom Izzo's Comments About Isaiah Livers Returning To Lineup

Junior wing Isaiah Livers returned from injury and helped propel Michigan past Michigan State.

Brandon Brown

Carbine1776

Video: Juwan Howard Outlines Why Isaiah Livers' Return Is Such A Big Deal

Isaiah Livers didn't have a career high against Michigan State or anything but his presence on the court propelled Michigan to victory.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Video: Isaiah Livers Talks Returning To Lineup, Franz Wagner's Emotions, More

Isaiah Livers was all smiles after a 77-68 win over Michigan State.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Video: Tom Izzo Attempts To Make Sense Of Loss To Michigan

Tom Izzo and his Spartans fell to Michigan, 77-68. In pretty typical fashion, Izzo came up with a lot of excuses as to why it happened.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

A Massive Michigan Win

Given the situation and the stakes, February wins in college basketball don't come much bigger than Michigan's 78-68 upset of Michigan State at a rocking Crisler Center on Saturday.

Steve Deace

MichaelSpath

Analysis: Michigan's Win Over MSU Checks Off A Lot Of Boxes

Michigan ended two losing streaks and scored a critically important Quad 1 win with its 77-68 victory over rival Michigan State Saturday.

MichaelSpath

SteveDeace

Former Wolverine: Big Plays Allowed Continue To Confound Michigan Defense

In his appearance on the radio this past week, former Michigan linebacker Shawn Crable expressed his dismay at the amount of big plays U-M's defense allowed in 2019.

Jake Karalexis

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/07/20

This historical trend says Michigan is one of only 13 teams that can win the 2020 college football national title.

Steve Deace

dieseldub