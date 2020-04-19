Treais Talks Steady Climb, Rise To Become Michigan Hockey Captain

A native of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., center AJ Treais was only 14 or 15 when he offered his verbal commitment to Michigan legendary coach Red Berenson. He played for the US National Team before a four-year career with the Wolverines that saw him become a bigger contributor every season.

Quiet, Treais talks about how he became captain and what it meant to him. He discusses his recruitment to Michigan and how Berenson demanded a more assertive pledge. He also looks back on the biggest moments of his sophomore year - when U-M hosted Michigan State at The Big House in front of 110,000 spectators and the Maize and Blue's postseason run to the NCAA title game.

A huge Michigan fan, in general. Treais offers his take on U-M football, hoops and hockey, and he discusses his own personal legacy.