Michigan Baseball Is No. 1 In The Country

Brandon Brown

As of earlier today, Michigan baseball is No. 1 in the country for the first time in program history. 

Michigan started the year at No. 8 in Baseball America's preseason rankings but after defeating No. 1 Vanderbilt and No. 3 Arizona State in the MLB4 Tournament, they vaulted to the top spot in the rankings.

Michigan also defeated Cal Poly by a score of 8-5 before finally dropping a contest against Connecticut in the final matchup of the season opening tournament. Michigan will actually get another shot at beating the Huskies this weekend. The Wolverines will face UConn in a three-game series down in Florida beginning this Friday. 

There was already a lot of hype surrounding the Michigan baseball program after losing to Vanderbilt with a national title on the line last year, but it's about to go to another level with a No. 1 next to their name. 

How into Michigan's baseball season are you going to be? How good do you think they can be this year? Comment below!!!

