Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson and his Wolverines are 6-10-2 with a lot of big games left on the docket. Pearson's goalie has been performing well in net but the team hasn't been able to find any goals. He stopped by Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath to talk about the year, both past and future.

What have you seen from the hockey team? Can they turn it around against a lot of really good teams? Comment below!!!