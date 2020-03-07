Video: Wolverines Break Down Playoff Win Over Rival Michigan State

WolverineDigest
Jonathan Knight

Michigan hockey earned a 3-0 Friday-night win in the first game of a best-of-three playoff series with rival Michigan State and can close out the series Saturday at Yost Ice Arena. With a second victory, the Wolverines would advance to a Big Ten semifinal March 14.  

Sophomore goalie Strauss Mann had 25 saves in the win as he improved his goals against average to 1.91 per game this year and his save percentage to .938 (fourth nationally). 

Senior Jake Slaker got U-M on the board with his team-leading 13th goal of the season on a 5-on-3 power play midway through the first period. Freshman Johnny Beecher scored in the second and senior Nick Pastujov netted a power-play goal with just seven seconds remaining in Period 2, seemingly breaking the backs of the Spartans heading into the locker room. 

Michigan has now won three straight over Michigan State dating back to a sweep of the Green and White Feb. 14-17. 

The Wolverines remain in 16th in the Pairwise Rankings, hoping to climb a spot or two with a second win over the Spartans. 

Tyrone Wheatley Almost Went To MSU, Talks Coaching Career, 1993 Rose Bowl

This week's #GameOfMyLife featured former Michigan tailback Tyrone Wheatley Sr.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

Big Ten Tournament Seeding Scenarios

Michigan's spot isn't set in stone but there's not much movement that can take place. Still, here's how fans should want things to play out.

Brandon Brown

Michigan In Top Group For Speedy Wide Receiver Dekel Crowdus

Dekel Crowdus would be a great fit in Josh Gattis' system.

Matthew Lounsberry

Four-Star DE Derek Wilkins Calls Michigan Offer 'Huge'

Michigan is looking west for defensive line talent and found a prospect it likes in Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive end Derek Wilkins.

Matthew Lounsberry

by

Ct33

Video: Juwan Howard Heaps Praise On John Beilein

John Beilein was in the house for senior night last night and Juwan Howard was beyond welcoming.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

One (Small) Step Forward For Michigan Basketball

Michigan hoops posted a 20-point win Thursday but forecasting U-M's postseason remains anyone's best guess.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Offensive Line

Ed Warinner has to replace four starters along the offensive line.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

20 For 20: How Will Chris Evans Be Used?

Chris Evans returning to the football teams adds a very intriguing wrinkle to the running back rotation.

Brandon Brown

by

UMfb

Video: Juwan Howard Lights Up About Ray Jackson's Surprise Visit

Ray Jackson surprised Juwan Howard during last night's regular season home finale and Howard could not have been more excited about it.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Jon Teske And Zavier Simpson Address Crowd After Final Home Game

Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson got a little emotional as they wrapped up their careers at the Crisler Center

Brandon Brown

by

TruMazandBlue