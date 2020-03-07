Video: Wolverines Break Down Playoff Win Over Rival Michigan State

Michigan hockey earned a 3-0 Friday-night win in the first game of a best-of-three playoff series with rival Michigan State and can close out the series Saturday at Yost Ice Arena. With a second victory, the Wolverines would advance to a Big Ten semifinal March 14.

Sophomore goalie Strauss Mann had 25 saves in the win as he improved his goals against average to 1.91 per game this year and his save percentage to .938 (fourth nationally).

Senior Jake Slaker got U-M on the board with his team-leading 13th goal of the season on a 5-on-3 power play midway through the first period. Freshman Johnny Beecher scored in the second and senior Nick Pastujov netted a power-play goal with just seven seconds remaining in Period 2, seemingly breaking the backs of the Spartans heading into the locker room.

Michigan has now won three straight over Michigan State dating back to a sweep of the Green and White Feb. 14-17.

The Wolverines remain in 16th in the Pairwise Rankings, hoping to climb a spot or two with a second win over the Spartans.

Tonight's game can be viewed on BTN+ with a subscription.