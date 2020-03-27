Tommy Henry Revisits 2019 Michigan Baseball College World Series Run

Tommy Henry tied a Michigan single-season record with 12 wins in 2019 en route to a 12-5 mark and a 3.27 ERA. He was dominant in the NCAA Tournament, going 3-1, allowing just eight earned runs in 31 2/3 innings pitched (a 2.27 ERA).

Henry went seven innings of a 4-2 win over UCLA in an NCAA Super Regional to clinch a trip to the College World Series, then followed that up with a complete-game shutdown of Florida State in a CWS victory.

For his final game in a Michigan uniform - he was an Arizona Diamondbacks' draft pick last June - Henry went 8 1/3 innings, allowing just three earned runs in a Game 1 victory over Vanderbilt in the College World Series Finals.

In this interview, Henry recalls his recruitment, his role as a reliever his freshman season, adding weight and muscle before his sophomore season, the ups and downs of his junior year and the incredible finish to the 2019 campaign.