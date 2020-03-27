WolverineDigest
Tommy Henry Revisits 2019 Michigan Baseball College World Series Run

MichaelSpath

Tommy Henry tied a Michigan single-season record with 12 wins in 2019 en route to a 12-5 mark and a 3.27 ERA. He was dominant in the NCAA Tournament, going 3-1, allowing just eight earned runs in 31 2/3 innings pitched (a 2.27 ERA). 

Henry went seven innings of a 4-2 win over UCLA in an NCAA Super Regional to clinch a trip to the College World Series, then followed that up with a complete-game shutdown of Florida State in a CWS victory. 

For his final game in a Michigan uniform - he was an Arizona Diamondbacks' draft pick last June - Henry went 8 1/3 innings, allowing just three earned runs in a Game 1 victory over Vanderbilt in the College World Series Finals.  

In this interview, Henry recalls his recruitment, his role as a reliever his freshman season, adding weight and muscle before his sophomore season, the ups and downs of his junior year and the incredible finish to the 2019 campaign. 

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/27/20

In light of the most recent data, it is irresponsible and panicky for major sports outlets to be talking about cancelling the college football season.

Steve Deace

The Five Best Quarterbacks Under Jim Harbaugh

Only a few quarterbacks would be considered successes under Jim Harbaugh so it's interesting to talk about who's been the best.

Brandon Brown

Over It

Michigan Commit Giudice Shows Tenacity, Non-Stop Motor

Dominick Giudice wasted little time in turning his Michigan offer into a commitment for U-M. Giudice’s position coach at Mater Dei, Shannon Hoadley, broke down the Wolverine commit’s playing style and explained what U-M fans can expect once he arrives on campus.

Eric Rutter

Michigan an official visit candidate for wide receiver Jaden Alexis

Michigan looks to be trending up with 2021 wide receiver Jaden Alexis. Currently, Alexis is planning on taking a visit to Michigan and is eager to bond with the U-M coaching staff.

Eric Rutter

Juwan Howard Discusses Futures Of Isaiah Livers And Franz Wagner

Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner likely have NBA futures, but when will they start?

Brandon Brown

Over It

Michigan Wolverines In Latest Mock Drafts

Several Wolverines are expected to be drafted next month but where is definitely up for debate.

Brandon Brown

MORandy

Expert Analysis: First Impression On New Michigan Commit Dominick

Michigan picked up its fourth commitment in the 2021 class last night when Dominick Giudice pledged to the Wolverines after being offered earlier in the day.

Eric Rutter

John Thompson's Career Was Full Of Intrigue, Memorable Moments

#GameOfMyLife interview John Thompson's five seasons included 25 years worth of happenings, including the transition from Lloyd Carr to Rich Rodriguez.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Commit Dominick Giudice Calls U-M 'Dream School'

The Michigan Wolverines picked up their first defensive commitment of the 2021 cycle when three-star Mater Dei DE Dominick Giudice picked Michigan on Wednesday night. Giudice explains why he jumped on the chance to play in Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

MORandy

Top Ten Wolverines In Sports: No. 9 Max Pacioretty And No. 7 Caris LeVert

When you look across the landscape of professional sports, you'll see Wolverines aplenty.

Brandon Brown