Video: Strauss Mann Discusses Success As Michigan's No. 1 Goalie

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

The Michigan hockey season hasn't gone exactly as planned this season, the Wolverines heading into this weekend's series at Penn State just 9-11-2 overall and 4-7-1 in conference play. However, U-M is coming off its most successful weekend in two years, besting Notre Dame in South Bend 3-0 and 3-1. 

Sophomore goalie Strauss Mann was the key figure in Michigan's sweep of the Irish, recording 57 saves on 58 shots. 

After splitting time in net a year ago with Hayden Lavigne - going 6-8-4 with an .895 save percentage and a 2.91 goals against average - Mann has been outstanding this season for the Maize and Blue.

Getting the call from Day 1, he has started all 21 games and has posted a goals against average of 1.90 and a save percentage of .935, ranking ninth nationally in GAA and eighth in save percentage. 

This weekend, Michigan's fifth-ranked scoring defense (2.05 goals allowed per contest) meets the nation's second-ranked scoring offense (4.00 goals scored per game) and if U-M has any chance of coming home with points, it will be because of Mann. 

(Jonathan Knight provided the filming, editing and photography of Strauss Mann for this story). 

