2025 WR Preston Bowman Raves About Michigan After Landing U-M Offer
In an effort to build its 2025 recruiting class, Michigan recently sent out an offer to Pickerington (Oh.) North three-star wide receiver Preston Bowman. Up to this point, Bowman has landed scholarships from predominantly MAC programs, but picking up an offer from the current kings of college football resonated a little differently with the 5-11, 187-pound pass catcher.
“The first thought that pops in my head is reigning National Champions,” Bowman told Wolverine Digest. “The place is first class and I’ve felt this way ever since my first camp there three years ago. We had talked about offers at the visit in March, but coach [Ron] Bellamy wanted to see me workout in person. The offer means so much to me.”
Given his previous camp experience in Ann Arbor, Bowman has been interested in the Wolverines for quite some time, and that interest is only compounded by the fact that U-M is more than just some place to play football at.
“What I like about Michigan is the family culture,” Bowman said. “The facilities are top notch and getting a degree from Michigan would be awesome.”
So far, Bowman has been in “consistent” contact with coach Bellamy and running backs coach Tony Alford, and he says that he’s continuing to build his relationship with the two Michigan assistant coaches.
“Coach Bellamy and I will be reconnecting [today] to discuss a visit this summer,” Bowman said. “I’m in the process of figuring out other visits to schools with my parents.”
Regardless of when Bowman returns to Ann Arbor, the nation’s No. 179 receiver according to 247Sports.com has already been impressed by the layout of Michigan’s campus and its location is another feather in U-M’s proverbial cap.
“The campus is so cool, and I have a lot of family in Toledo, Ohio, 45 minutes away,” Bowman said. “This is all very important to me.”
Last season, Bowman led the Panthers with 815 receiving yards on 39 catches for 12 touchdowns, and on tape Bowman is quite clearly a YAC machine with the ability to take a simple slant or screen pass to the house on any given play. Michigan has a track record of taking these types of receivers and turning them into productive Big Ten standouts, and he’s also a quality blocker when asked to assist in the run game as well.
Click here to watch Bowman’s junior highlight tape on Hudl to get a feel for what type of receiver he is.
Currently, Michigan has five commits in its 2025 class, and the overall sum of those prospects puts the Wolverines at the No. 39 position nationally, though it is still early in the cycle. This isn’t the first time Michigan has started slowly on the recruiting trail, and U-M’s National Championship last season is evidence that recruiting rankings are not always indicative of on-field performance.
READ MORE: Michigan Offers Premier 2026 Ballhawk Xavier Lherisse
For more coverage of Michigan Athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WolverineDigest
- Follow us on Facebook: @WolverineDigestSI
- Follow us on Twitter: @BSB_Wolverine | @EricJRutter | @mlounsberry_SI