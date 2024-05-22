Michigan Offers Premier 2026 Ballhawk Xavier Lherisse
Now with head coach Sherrone Moore leading the program, Michigan is making a concerted effort to target some of the top playmakers across the country, and that description is certainly fitting for 2026 Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie safety Xavier Lherisse.
Last week, Lherisse picked up an offer from U-M linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, and the four-star prospect was elated to receive the good news from the Wolverines on May 15.
“When coach Sands called me to his room, I saw coach Brian in the room so I was already super excited,” Lherisse told Wolverine Digest. “Then when they gave me the offer I was just so happy and excited to go tell my mom Michigan offered.”
Last season, Lherrise was a menace in the secondary for opposing quarterbacks to the tune of 17 interceptions. According to Lherrise, the 5-10, 187-pounder picked off three passes in his school’s spring game, added three more interceptions in the kickoff classic and rounded out his whopping total with 11 more aerial turnovers in the regular season. On top of that, Lherrise supplemented his pass defense with 68 total tackles, six touchdowns, four forced fumbles and three pass deflections. This type of production is not typical for a sophomore defensive back, so it’s clear to see why the Wolverines are pursuing the nation’s No. 21 safety according to 247Sports.com.
“They work hard,” Lherisse said of the Wolverines. “I've always seen videos of them working out and it's crazy, so I know that's a place I would definitely get better at.”
Over the offseason, Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil was selected No. 50 overall by the Washington Commanders. This fact, along with the Wolverines’ intense training regimen, has not been lost on the highly coveted 2026 prospect, and he’s eager to learn more about the Michigan program over the summer.
READ MORE: Michigan Offer Leaves 2026 Top 10 DE Jake Kreul ‘Thrilled’
“I’ve been in contact with coach Brian, and it's going good but it’s a relationship we're just starting to build so I know it's going to get better… I plan to visit Michigan during the end of July.”
For a visual representation of Lherisse’s skill set, take a look at his eye-catching highlight tape on Hudl.
In terms of other schools involved in Lherrise’s recruitment, he currently holds over 40 offers, possessing scholarships from the likes of Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, USC and Wisconsin, so the Wolverines will need to beat out a plethora of other movers and shakers in the college football world. However, Michigan is currently on top of the CFB landscape, so the Wolverines have that important caveat in their back pocket as National Champions.
For more coverage of Michigan Athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WolverineDigest
- Follow us on Facebook: @WolverineDigestSI
- Follow us on Twitter: @BSB_Wolverine | @EricJRutter | @mlounsberry_SI