Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Giovanni El-Hadi

The very first commitment of the 2021 class has made it official
Giovanni El-Hadi

Position: Offensive Tackle

Ht: 6-5

Wt: 285

Hometown: Sterling Heights, Mich.

High School: Adlai Stevenson

Other Notable Offers: Indiana, Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa State, Purdue, Central Michigan and Western Michigan

NFL Comp: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns — Like El-Hadi, Bitonio shined at tackle as a prep star. In college, however, El-Hadi might be better suited for guard, which is where Bitonio plays in the league. El-Hadi is a terrific athlete, probably a better raw athlete than Bitonio, but has the strength and nastiness to play on the interior. Both linemen are versatile, which is something Ed Warinner loves.

2021 Outlook: El-Hadi was the first athlete to commit to the Michigan 2021 class, and he remained rock solid in his commitment for two years.  The highly rated Michigan native will have an opportunity to get on the field early at Michigan, as the Wolverines are still sorting out the details of a relatively young offensive line unit.  It remains to be seen whether or not El-Hadi will start at some point during the 2021 season, but there's very little doubt that he is an eventual starter at the University of Michigan.

