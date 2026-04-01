Michigan Basketball Predicted to Land Five-Star Guard in Class of 2026

With the program's run to the Final Four, it's obvious that Michigan's basketball program is at one of the highest levels it has ever been under the leadership of Dusty May, who is in just his second season at the helm in Ann Arbor.

Now, May and company look to be trying to add to that momentum in the world of recruiting.

On Monday, On3's Josh Henscke put in a prediction for the Wolverines to land five-star class of 2026 combo guard Brandon McCoy from Sierra Canyon (Calif.).

I have placed a new Rivals RPM prediction for Michigan Basketball to land a 5-star Plus+ talent.



Details: https://t.co/qiVcP2Miub pic.twitter.com/pnnCKFrfPD — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) March 30, 2026

According to Henscke's report, On3's Jamie Shaw reported that McCoy is yet to finalize any plans on a decision, but once could be expected within the next few weeks.

The report also states that sources nationally and in Ann Arbor believe the Wolverines are setting the pace in his recruitment, hence the prediction from Henschke.

McCoy ranks as the No. 11 prospect in the class of 2026 and would be ranked as the Wolverines' top prospect if May and the staff are able to seal the deal.

He would join Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello, Malachi Brown, Joseph Hartman and Marcus Moller in what is already a strong Michigan recruiting class.

McCoy's scouting report

247 Sports' Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote that McCoy is an impact player on both sides of the ball with a variety of skills.

"McCoy has evolved into one of the most physically imposing guards in the class," Finkelstein wrote. "He has good size at just under 6-foot-5, a now powerful build after putting on notable muscle mass within the last year, long arms with an almost 6-foot-10 wingspan, and a combination of speed and power with the basketball that allows him to attack the rim violently in the open floor.

"McCoy is also one of the very best defenders in the class. His size, length, and strength are all assets but most of all he’s competitive with a high-motor. He can guard multiple positions and simultaneously pressure the ball, but is also a playmaker off the ball. He communicates well, directs traffic, and can cover up mistakes when he’s allowed to roam from the weakside. Finally, McCoy is an outstanding rebounding guard who loves to take the ball off the defensive glass and look to get downhill right away.

Michigan guard Trey McKenney (1) tries to steal from Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Offensively, he plays with a lot of sheer force, whether that be by getting downhill, attacking the offensive glass (2.8 per game), or finishing at the rim (98th percentile). He doesn’t necessarily separate quite as easily in the half-court though, and while he can be jittery with his handle and use his physicality to draw fouls, his total ball skills could tighten. He’s trending as more of an off-ball guard right now, and while he can make some tough pull-ups, his ability to space the floor off the catch is a significant swing skill.

"Overall, he is a physically gifted guard who plays with a motor, imposes his will on the game on both ends of the floor, and has room for future growth with the progression of his shooting and total guard skills."