Michigan Football Going Big Game Hunting on the Recruiting Trail

The season on the field is not going according to plan for the Michigan Wolverines, but we know that the world does not stop just because things are not going according to plan.

Even with Michigan on the bye week last week, there was no rest for the weary as Kyle Whittingham and his staff were hitting the recruiting trail in a fast and furious fashion.

According to On3’s Ethan McDowell, the Wolverines are starting to put their eyes out for a safety who is already committed to another Big Ten program.

Kenaz Sullivan is noted to be a third safety that Michigan is chasing to try and fill out its class for 2027.

Plenty of Competition

Sullivan has some size to him as a 6-0, 195-pound defensive back who ranks fourth in the state of Virginia. Maryland was able to get him to commit in June after he also took official visits to Tennessee and Florida.

As Michigan tries to get him to flip from Maryland, Sullivan’s offer list is growing. Michigan is on that list along with traditional powers like Georgia and Ohio State.

Kenaz Sullivan, North Stafford defensive back, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As of now, Michigan does not look to be making much headway. Sullivan has not publicly given any indication that he’s going to waver on his commitment to the Terrapins, but a head coach on the hot seat could change some things.

In this landscape of college football, other factors are always at play.

5-Star Chasing

Sullivan is not the only recruit that Michigan is trying to gain some traction with. Jim Harding and Kyle Whittingham were at Cass Tech's game on Friday night to get a look at five-star offensive tackle Antijuan Wilkes Jr and two four stars with safety LaMarcus Army and wide receiver Mylan Griggs.

All three players are priorities as Whittingham said when he took the job at Michigan that he wanted to take care of his own backyard to keep the best players in the state of Michigan, at Michigan.

Those players all certainly fit.

Wilkes is someone who could form a very talented tackle tandem with Andrew Babalola.

The fact that Whittingham is going himself with Jim Harding shows that the Wolverines are pulling out all the stops in order to try and secure a commitment from Wilkes Jr.

The Wolverines’ offensive line has been a disappointment this season. They were looking to be a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, but injuries and inconsistent play have derailed their season.

For the future, there are still some solid pieces that are in place with Babalola and center Jake Guarnera still having multiple years of eligibility left. That could make Wilkes Jr. a potential piece to pair with that group as the Wolverines try to build a front that Jim Harding and Whittingham can lean on as one of the top units in all of college football.



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