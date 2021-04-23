Michigan Football Recruiting: Who's Next In 2022?

Michigan has always recruited well and that trend continued earlier this week when Bolingbrook (Ill.) Nazareth Academy wide receiver Tyler Morris pledged to the Wolverines. The 6-0, 175-pounder had a ton of success as a sophomore with current Michigan freshman JJ McCarthy as his quarterback, so the future with them in winged helmets is definitely intriguing.

With Morris and six others now committed to Michigan in the 2022 class, U-M fans are now wondering who could be next to join them. Here are the three most likely options to commit to the Wolverines in the coming months.

Nate Johnson, DQB - Clovis (Calif.) High

Johnson is Michigan's main target at quarterback right now, both because of how much the staff likes him and how much mutual interest he seems to have in the Wolverines. When speaking with him a couple of weeks ago, he acknowledged that he was U-M's top target at the position and openly said that he has a lot of interest in the Maize and Blue. He also admitted to not knowing much about the program being all the way out in California, but he'll learn a lot when he's on campus from June 11-13 for an official visit. If that visit goes well, he might just be a part of the class before he heads home. Along with Michigan, Johnson seems to be considering Oregon State and Utah the most. The 6-2, 183-pounder isn't the most coveted prospect in California, but his film is solid and he brings a nice level of athleticism to the position.

Myles Pollard, CB - Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

The 6-2, 185-pound cornerback currently has five programs he's considering along with Michigan - Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Washington. By all accounts, Pollard feels good about the Wolverines and where the program is headed. Not only does Pollard like the addition of cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist, he'd also have the luxury of playing with former teammate (and Michigan freshman linebacker) Junior Colson. Pollard is set to officially visit Michigan during the same weekend as Johnson, which could result in a couple of commitments if things go well.

Dillon Tatum, ATH - West Bloomfield (Mich.) High

Listed as an athlete because of his prowess on both sides of the ball, Tatum is being recruited by Michigan as a defensive back. Not only would Michigan provide the opportunity for Tatum to play with former high school teammates like Donovan Edwards, Cornell Wheeler and Makari Paige, it would also give him the opportunity to once again play for his former head coach - Ron Bellamy. It's hard to imagine any football program in the country being able to compete with what Michigan can offer Tatum at this point. In fact, after being on site for Edwards' commitment earlier this year and overhearing Tatum talking about his potential future at Michigan, I'd be shocked if he doesn't end up a Wolverine. Some believe that Tatum could make his decision within the next month, but in my opinion, it doesn't really matter when it happens. Michigan is the team to beat.