Andrew Vastardis Emerges As Strong Candidate To Start At Center

Now that left tackle Jalen Mayfield has returned to Michigan for the 2020 season, the Wolverines will field an offensive line that at least has some starting experience. Ryan Hayes would be the other U-M blocker with the most starts under his belt, but according to Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis the three other starts up front-- whoever they are-- will be more than up to the task.

"He wants to be an elite talent," Gattis said of Mayfield on Wednesday. "He wants to be a first rounder. So, we feel really, really good about where we are now, as well as building depth, seeing guys like Chuck Filiaga step up, Karsen Barnhart, Trevor Keegan just to name a few. So, we feel very strong. Trente Jones has had a great camp. We feel very strong right now about the depth we have, obviously gaining Jalen back, but the pieces are starting to come together."