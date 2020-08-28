Breaking Down Jalen Mayfield And Ambry Thomas Going Pro

We've already outlined and discussed how both Jalen Mayfield and Ambry Thomas have opted to forego their remaining eligibility at Michigan to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, but it all feels a little bit different today.

According to reports from from several prominent media members, the Big Ten coaches and athletic directors are discussing multiple start dates for the season. Early October, sometime around Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day and mid-January have all been discussed but no decisions have been made at this time. There are a lot of moving parts considering that the school presidents and athletic directors, as well as televisions executives, all have to get on the same page before anything can actually happen.