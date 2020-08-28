SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Breaking Down Jalen Mayfield And Ambry Thomas Going Pro

BrandonBrown

We've already outlined and discussed how both Jalen Mayfield and Ambry Thomas have opted to forego their remaining eligibility at Michigan to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, but it all feels a little bit different today.

According to reports from from several prominent media members, the Big Ten coaches and athletic directors are discussing multiple start dates for the season. Early October, sometime around Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day and mid-January have all been discussed but no decisions have been made at this time. There are a lot of moving parts considering that the school presidents and athletic directors, as well as televisions executives, all have to get on the same page before anything can actually happen.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

The Big House+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

National poll show 68% agree w/ football decision by Big Ten & Pac 12

https://www.si.com/college/illinois/football/national-poll-shows-70-percent-of-fans-support-postponement-by-big-ten-pac-12

Matthew Stevens

5-star Hunter Sallis puts Michigan in top 12

EricRutter

Taylor Lewan on Games Without Fans: 'It's Going to Suck.'

https://www.si.com/nfl/titans/news/titans-nfl-denver-bronco

David Boclair

Indiana Offers 2022 Guards McKneely, Gunn

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/recruiting/indiana-basketball-offers-isaac-mckneely-and-cj-gunn

Tom Brew

Video: Watch former Wolverine Cesar Ruiz in action at Saints Camp

https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/news/video-watch-1st-rounder-cesar-ruiz-in-action-at-right-guard-3VhNWQl6skCc78-YbclJXg/_edit

Kyle T. Mosley

Cardiologists' Report to Big Ten had scary numbers

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/football/big-ten-cardiologists-report-covid-19-heart-damage

Tom Brew

Illinois QB's Dad: 'If they play in spring or fall 2021, he'll play'

https://www.si.com/college/illinois/football/qb-brandon-peters-intends-to-play-at-illinois-one-more-season

Matthew Stevens

Yeah...who are the Board of Regents?

UMfb

Giving away two pairs of tickets to the Michigan-Rutgers game this weekend. You have to pick up at…

MichaelSpath

by

Natebigelow

I wish more people would comment on here... I have yet to find a viable replacement for mlive since they shut their comment sections down.

Over It

by

CJK5H