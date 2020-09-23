30 Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

Michigan State Athletics conducted 369 COVID-19 tests from September 15-21 on athletes and staffers.

Three hundred twenty-eight were student-athletes, with 30 results being positive.

Whereas, forty-one staff members received tests, with two turning up positive.

"For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs," said MSU Athletics.

"Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts."

From September 7-14, Michigan State University tested 400 individuals (376 students, 24 staff members), with 46 people testing positive (45 students, one staffer).

"Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 2,320 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members.

"There have been at least 1,947 tests on student-athletes, with 123 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 374 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off-campus, with eight positive results," the university said.

Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman encouraged students to be responsible with the return of football and other fall sports, saying, "They are wearing their masks and being distant from each other when possible, washing their hands when necessary, staying away from parties and large gatherings, and frankly even small gatherings ... We need to be responsible.

"If we are responsible, we will be able to field a team and play the games, and if we are not, we won't."

