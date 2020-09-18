SI.com
45 Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

McLain Moberg

Michigan State athletics conducted 400 COVID-19 tests from September 7-14 on athletes and staffers.

Three hundred seventy-six student-athletes were tested, with 45 results coming back positive. Whereas, twenty-four staff members received tests, with one positive test.

"For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training, staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts," the university said in a press release Friday afternoon.

From August 29-September 6, Michigan State University performed 197 coronavirus tests with 12 athletes testing positive (out of 168) and zero positive tests for 29 staffers tested.

"Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 1,950 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been more than 1,610 tests on student-athletes, with 93 positive results," MSU athletics said.

"Since June 15, there have been more than 333 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off-campus, with six positive results."

Earlier this week, the Big Ten announced football would return October 23-24.

The league will require "student-athletes, coaches, trainers, and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing."

