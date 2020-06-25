Spartan Nation
Two more Michigan State Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

McLain Moberg

Two more Michigan State student-athletes have texted positive for COVID-19 following the second round of testing on Monday.

The number of student-athletes they tested on June 22 (114) doesn’t include an individual who tested positive on June 15. Nor does it include three of this person’s roommates who have been quarantined.

Student-athletes who test negative twice are allowed to participate in voluntary summer workouts. The individuals will be split into groups based on their living arrangements and roommates.

Michigan State University tested men’s and women’s basketball, football, and volleyball players during their two rounds of tests on campus.

In a press release, the school said, “Two student-athletes tested positive on June 22 and will be isolated for a period of 10-14 days. Housing will be arranged based on prior living arrangements and need for isolation if living with others. During this time, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will be conducted, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts. Additionally, one student-athlete will be required to quarantine for 14 days after initial contact tracing revealed close contact with an individual who tested positive. The Ingham County Health Department will continue to conduct further contact tracing.”

None of the athletic department staff tested positive per the university.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman, Aaron Henry in East Lansing

Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry, two Spartan basketball players who have declared for the NBA Draft, are back in East Lansing.

McLain Moberg

Four-Star Guard Geno VanDeMark Puts Michigan State in Top-6

Geno VanDeMark, the No. 1 guard out of New Jersey, lists Michigan State in his top-6 schools.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State vs. Michigan, 15th Best Rivalry

Michigan State vs. Michigan is must-watch television when it comes to the best rivalries in all of college football.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Pauses Ticket Sales

The Spartan Ticket Office has temporarily paused football ticket sales as they figure out limiting attendance.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, All-Decade Second Team

Cassius Winston is now a member of the All-Decade second team as announced by Big Ten Network.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Bowl Projections for ’20 Season

Michigan State is projected to face off against Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Offensive Depth Chart Prediction

Spartan Nation predicts what the Michigan State football offensive depth chart will look like.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football’s 2020 Strength of Schedule

CBS Sports and Tom Fornelli release their strength of schedule for each Big Ten team.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Joey Hauser Fifth-Best Transfer to Play in 2021-22

Joey Hauser is listed as the fifth best transfer to play in the upcoming basketball season.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan SF Javon Bess to Play in TBT

Former Michigan State basketball player, Javon Bess, has signed with team Big X.

McLain Moberg

