Two more Michigan State Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

Two more Michigan State student-athletes have texted positive for COVID-19 following the second round of testing on Monday.

The number of student-athletes they tested on June 22 (114) doesn’t include an individual who tested positive on June 15. Nor does it include three of this person’s roommates who have been quarantined.

Student-athletes who test negative twice are allowed to participate in voluntary summer workouts. The individuals will be split into groups based on their living arrangements and roommates.

Michigan State University tested men’s and women’s basketball, football, and volleyball players during their two rounds of tests on campus.

In a press release, the school said, “Two student-athletes tested positive on June 22 and will be isolated for a period of 10-14 days. Housing will be arranged based on prior living arrangements and need for isolation if living with others. During this time, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will be conducted, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts. Additionally, one student-athlete will be required to quarantine for 14 days after initial contact tracing revealed close contact with an individual who tested positive. The Ingham County Health Department will continue to conduct further contact tracing.”

None of the athletic department staff tested positive per the university.

