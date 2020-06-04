Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State Student-Athletes Return to Campus in June

McLain Moberg

Michigan State announced on Thursday their student-athletes can return to campus on June 15. Football, men's and women's basketball, and volleyball players will be tested for COVID-19 the day they arrive.

The testing will be done at the Clara Bell Smith Student-Athlete Academic Center. Students who test positive are required to quarantine for ten days. Those who test negatively will be tested a second time on June 22.

Two negative test results will clear any student-athlete for voluntary summer activities.

The athletic staff interacting with these students will also undergo testing. Those positions include equipment and facilities staff members, coaches who wish to meet with their players, strength and conditioning, and athletic training.

Students who are cleared for summer activities will be separated into small groups.

Michigan State will be providing their student-athletes with masks, which they are to wear at all times in their facilities. The only exception being during a workout. The university will implement a COVID-19 checkpoint with a single entrance at the Breslin Center and Smith Center to take their temperatures and screen them for any symptoms. Following their workouts, additional measures will be taken to ensure all equipment and areas will be thoroughly cleaned.

In a press release, the school said their plan "was developed following safety guidelines from the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and CDC guidelines as well as on-campus medical professionals and guidelines provided by the Big Ten Conference and the NCAA."

Freshmen and anyone new to the university involved with football, men's and women's basketball, and volleyball will return to East Lansing on June 29, whereas hockey players will be back July 6.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

All Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay Johnson on his Relationship with Mel Tucker

Jay Johnson says he came to MSU because of Mel Tucker. Having worked with Tucker in the past, he knows what he can do, and believes he can be successful here.

McLain Moberg

by

gurleen kaur

Harlon Barnett on Returning to East Lansing for a Third Time

Harlon Barnett has returned to East Lansing for a third time, a place he never thought he'd be when he left the university to play in the NFL.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan, Nick Ward, to Play in TBT

Nick Ward has been picked up by team Big X and will play in The Basketball Tournament this summer.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

What does Governor Whitmer's New Order mean for MSU Football?

The new executive order opens the door for fall sports to resume. What does it mean for college football?

McLain Moberg

Spartan Nation Welcomes McLain Moberg to Our Staff

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. announced today that McLain Moberg has been added to the staff.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Mike Sadler's Impact Continues

Mike Sadler's legacy continues to inspire and impact so many people through the Michael Sadler Foundation.

McLain Moberg

by

SpartyKids

MSU Strength Coach, Jason Novak, Talks Preparations for Season

New Michigan State strength and conditioning coach, Jason Novak, talks preparations for the year.

McLain Moberg

MSU's Devontae Dobbs Speaks out against Racism

Redshirt freshman, Devontae Dobbs, offers his thoughts on everything going on in America and speaks out against racism.

McLain Moberg

Darien Harris on being MSU's Director of Player Development

Former Michigan State linebacker, Darien Harris, goes from athlete to analyst to becoming the Spartans new Director of Player Development.

McLain Moberg

Long Snapper, Bryce Eimer commits to Michigan State

Wednesday night, Bryce Eimer announced his commitment to Michigan State University. The walk-on is ranked 15th in his class by Rubio Long Snapping.

McLain Moberg