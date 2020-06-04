Michigan State Student-Athletes Return to Campus in June

Michigan State announced on Thursday their student-athletes can return to campus on June 15. Football, men's and women's basketball, and volleyball players will be tested for COVID-19 the day they arrive.

The testing will be done at the Clara Bell Smith Student-Athlete Academic Center. Students who test positive are required to quarantine for ten days. Those who test negatively will be tested a second time on June 22.

Two negative test results will clear any student-athlete for voluntary summer activities.

The athletic staff interacting with these students will also undergo testing. Those positions include equipment and facilities staff members, coaches who wish to meet with their players, strength and conditioning, and athletic training.

Students who are cleared for summer activities will be separated into small groups.

Michigan State will be providing their student-athletes with masks, which they are to wear at all times in their facilities. The only exception being during a workout. The university will implement a COVID-19 checkpoint with a single entrance at the Breslin Center and Smith Center to take their temperatures and screen them for any symptoms. Following their workouts, additional measures will be taken to ensure all equipment and areas will be thoroughly cleaned.

In a press release, the school said their plan "was developed following safety guidelines from the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and CDC guidelines as well as on-campus medical professionals and guidelines provided by the Big Ten Conference and the NCAA."

Freshmen and anyone new to the university involved with football, men's and women's basketball, and volleyball will return to East Lansing on June 29, whereas hockey players will be back July 6.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack