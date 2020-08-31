SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Two Michigan State Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

McLain Moberg

The coronavirus pandemic isn't going away anytime soon, especially in the world of college athletics.

Michigan State announced they conducted 206 COVID-19 tests the week of August 24-28 on athletes and staff members.

One hundred seventy-six of those individuals were students, and two of the results came back positive, whereas thirty staff members were tested with no positive results.

"For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training, staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts," the university said in a press release Monday afternoon.

On August 25, MSU athletics announced three additional athletes tested positive for COVID-19. The testing took place during the week of August 17-21.

Sixteen staffers received tests as well, with no positive results coming back.

"Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 1,350 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been more than 1,070 tests on student-athletes, with 36 positive results," Michigan State athletics said. "Since June 15, there have been more than 280 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off-campus, with five positive results."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 OG Kristian Phillips

The Spartans offer unranked 2022 offensive guard Kristian Phillips out of Conyers, Georgia.

McLain Moberg

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode IX

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss Xavier Tillman's legacy.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan Alum Darrell Stewart Jr. Signs with Carolina Panthers

Michigan State's Darrell Stewart Jr. signed with the Carolina Panthers last week.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Commit, Geno VanDeMark, Creating Momentum

Michigan State football recruiting is not where they hoped it'd be. However, the recent commit of Geno VanDeMark could turn things around.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Basketball: Most B1G Player of the Year Winners

No school has more Big Ten Player of the Year winners than Michigan State University.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State 2022 Target, Jihaad Campbell: Beyond Football

Michigan State 2022 target, Jihaad Campbell, is one extraordinary person off the football field.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State 2023 Target Alex Birchmeier, Keeps it Simple

Putting in his time on the football field, Michigan State 2023 target, Alex Birchmeier, enjoys the simple life off of the field.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star OT Jacob Sexton

The Spartans offer four-star offensive tackle Jacob Sexton out of Edmond, Oklahoma.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Football: Did they Cancel Too Quickly?

With rumors of a Thanksgiving start time for Big Ten Football swirling around, Spartan Nation discusses whether or not they canceled too quickly.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Will Audric Estime Pick the Spartans?

Can MSU continue to land recruits out of New Jersey? Receiving a verbal commitment from Geno VanDeMark was a step in the right direction.

McLain Moberg