Two Michigan State Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic isn't going away anytime soon, especially in the world of college athletics.

Michigan State announced they conducted 206 COVID-19 tests the week of August 24-28 on athletes and staff members.

One hundred seventy-six of those individuals were students, and two of the results came back positive, whereas thirty staff members were tested with no positive results.

"For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training, staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts," the university said in a press release Monday afternoon.

On August 25, MSU athletics announced three additional athletes tested positive for COVID-19. The testing took place during the week of August 17-21.

Sixteen staffers received tests as well, with no positive results coming back.

"Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 1,350 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been more than 1,070 tests on student-athletes, with 36 positive results," Michigan State athletics said. "Since June 15, there have been more than 280 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off-campus, with five positive results."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1