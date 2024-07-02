Hey Hondo! Answering Your Michigan State Basketball Questions, Top Ten Best Spartans of All Time?
The Spartan Nation is fortunate to have one of the most storied college basketball programs, led by a legendary Hall of Fame coach in Tom Izzo.
The heritage is fantastic. It has multiple national titles, 26 straight NCAA appearances, and a lineage of players who are genuinely the who’s who of the sport. Additionally, over his time as the head coach of the Spartans, no one has more Final Fours than Tom Izzo.
So, today, I set out to answer some of your questions regarding the basketball program.
Hey Hondo, I sure appreciated you mentioning Scott Skiles and Xavier Tillman among the greatest. Who do you have in your top-ten Michigan State basketball players of all-time list? Kevin W.
- Earvin “Magic” Johnson 2) Mateen Cleaves 3) Jay Vincent 4) Scott Skiles 5) Johnny Green 6) Greg Kelser 7) Steve Smith 8) Shawn Respert 9) Morris Peterson 10) Draymond Green
Hondo, I love that you are back overseeing Spartan Nation again. The coverage is back to awesome, and you and the team are doing a great job. I was down in the dumps after last season, but I am actually getting fired up for this season. Am I missing something? Kyle P
What is there to miss? Tom Izzo is back, an excellent team, and a Spartan team that is being overlooked; that is when they shine.
Hondo, is it just me, or has Tom Izzo seemed to be getting some of his recruiting mojo back? Trevor W.
I don’t think he ever lost it. Sometimes, things just don’t pan out for many reasons. I think they are on a roll right now.
Hondo, my main man, I am doing cartwheels that you have your hands back in covering Michigan State. I was so disappointed in Xavier Booker last year. I saw the SI (Spartan Nation) story about him being mocked to go in the first-round next year, do you think he will have it all together mentally to do that? Ryan C.
He never didn’t have it all together mentally. He is a fantastic kid and loves Tom Izzo, and Tom Izzo loves him. He worked hard on his game and is becoming what he can be. Very few elite players come in and perform elite; it is a process. He is following it, and I think he will be a great pro.
If you have a question regarding Michigan State football, basketball, or the athletic program in general, please send it to SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com, and when you do, put in the subject line MSU Q & A
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.